Annie Lazor Was Nervous for Pro Swim After “Pretty Ugly” IU Lactate Set (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 7 PM
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:19.11 – Rikke Moellr Pedersen
- American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni
- U.S. Open Record: 2:20.30 – Rebecca Soni
- Jr. World Record: 2:19.54 – Viktoria Gunes
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor
- Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo), 2:23.91
- Emily Escobedo (Condors), 2:24.45
- Micah Sumrall (Gamecock), 2:27.81
Winning a tight race was Annie Lazor, clocking in 2:23.91 to runner-up Emily Escobedo‘s 2:24.45. Escobedo still remains the fastest US swimmer this season at 2:23.46 from January, which ranks 7th in the world. Lazor’s sub-2:24 effort, however, moves her up to 2nd in the nation and 9th in the world this season.
Taking third in the final was Micah Sumrall at 2:27.81, touching ahead of Molly Hannis (2:28.60), the 4th sub-2:30 swim of the event. Winning the B-final was 16-year-old Abigail Hersecu at 2:32.70.
2020-2021 LCM WOMEN 200 BREAST
CHIKUNOVA
2:21.87
|2
|MOLLY
RENSHAW
|GBR
|2:22.08
|02/12
|3
|ABBIE
WOOD
|GBR
|2:22.77
|02/12
|4
|TATJANA
SCHOENMAKER
|RSA
|2:23.05
|02/19
|5
|KANAKO
WATANABE
|JPN
|2:23.15
|12/06
|6
|MARIA
TEMNIKOVA
|RUS
|2:23.19
|10/30
|7
|EMILY
ESCOBEDO
|USA
|2:23.46
|01/16
|8
|DARIA
CHIKUNOVA
|RUS
|2:23.88
|10/03
|9
|ANNIE
LAZOR
|USA
|2:23.91
|03/06
|9
|YU
JINGYAO
|CHN
|2:23.91
|01/01
Those IU lactate sets can be brutal. But nothing scares Annie! What a strong, powerful woman!