Annie Lazor Was Nervous for Pro Swim After “Pretty Ugly” IU Lactate Set (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:19.11 – Rikke Moellr Pedersen

American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.30 – Rebecca Soni

Jr. World Record: 2:19.54 – Viktoria Gunes

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor

Winning a tight race was Annie Lazor, clocking in 2:23.91 to runner-up Emily Escobedo‘s 2:24.45. Escobedo still remains the fastest US swimmer this season at 2:23.46 from January, which ranks 7th in the world. Lazor’s sub-2:24 effort, however, moves her up to 2nd in the nation and 9th in the world this season.

Taking third in the final was Micah Sumrall at 2:27.81, touching ahead of Molly Hannis (2:28.60), the 4th sub-2:30 swim of the event. Winning the B-final was 16-year-old Abigail Hersecu at 2:32.70.