Annie Lazor Was Nervous for Pro Swim After “Pretty Ugly” IU Lactate Set (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record: 2:19.11 – Rikke Moellr Pedersen
  • American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:20.30 – Rebecca Soni
  • Jr. World Record: 2:19.54 – Viktoria Gunes
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor
  1. Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo), 2:23.91
  2. Emily Escobedo (Condors), 2:24.45
  3. Micah Sumrall (Gamecock), 2:27.81

Winning a tight race was Annie Lazor, clocking in 2:23.91 to runner-up Emily Escobedo‘s 2:24.45. Escobedo still remains the fastest US swimmer this season at 2:23.46 from January, which ranks 7th in the world. Lazor’s sub-2:24 effort, however, moves her up to 2nd in the nation and 9th in the world this season.

Taking third in the final was Micah Sumrall at 2:27.81, touching ahead of Molly Hannis (2:28.60), the 4th sub-2:30 swim of the event. Winning the B-final was 16-year-old Abigail Hersecu at 2:32.70.

2020-2021 LCM WOMEN 200 BREAST

EVGENIARUS
CHIKUNOVA

10/30
2:21.87
2 MOLLY
RENSHAW		 GBR 2:22.08 02/12
3 ABBIE
WOOD		 GBR 2:22.77 02/12
4 TATJANA
SCHOENMAKER		 RSA 2:23.05 02/19
5 KANAKO
WATANABE		 JPN 2:23.15 12/06
6 MARIA
TEMNIKOVA		 RUS 2:23.19 10/30
7 EMILY
ESCOBEDO		 USA 2:23.46 01/16
8 DARIA
CHIKUNOVA		 RUS 2:23.88 10/03
9 ANNIE
LAZOR		 USA 2:23.91 03/06
9 YU
JINGYAO		 CHN 2:23.91 01/01

1
Coach Rob
1 hour ago

Those IU lactate sets can be brutal. But nothing scares Annie! What a strong, powerful woman!

