Swim Job: Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club Seeks Head Swim Team Coach

Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club (CPAC) seeks a highly qualified individual for the position of Head Swim Team Coach. CPAC is a nationally recognized club with 300 USA Swimming registered swimmers training and competing under the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club banner. As Connecticut’s most successful competitive swim team, CPAC is a year-round competitive program that offers opportunities for all levels of swimmer. From the 7-year-old beginner to the 18-year-old National Qualifier. Ranked 19th in the US for 18 and under, Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club received the 2020 Gold Medal Ranking in the USA Swimming Club Excellence Program. CP-AC has also won both LCM and SCY Age Group Champions two years running.

Our highly trained and qualified coaching professionals guide each swimmer’s career, from in-house meets to National level competitions. We focus on training the whole athlete, including nutritional education, mental approach to training and racing, dry land exercise (including injury prevention circuits and strength & conditioning routines), and a strong emphasis on technical proficiency in the water. Our team trains in a state-of-the-art 50 meter pool within the world class Chelsea Piers sports and fitness complex.

The head coach must be dedicated to sustaining and strengthening our high performance and comprehensive swim program by cultivating excellence in athletes at all levels.

BASIC FUNCTIONS – HEAD COACH

Promotes and encourages a positive, progressive, inclusive, supportive, and winning culture while being a pervasive leader, serving as the Head Coach for the entire competitive team.

Serves as the primary CPAC coaching point of contact for team coaches, the CP community, CT Swimming, and USA Swimming.

Reports to the Athletic Director and collaborates closely to establish and implement the vision of CPAC’s competitive team.

Works with the AD on the swim team program finances and aid in the preparation and presentation of the team’s annual budget.

Maintains a healthy professional relationship with the Aquatics Director and Executive Management team collaborating on strategic planning, marketing, vision, communication, goals, fundraising endeavors for the CP Scholarship Fund, and other key initiatives.

Recruit, retain, supervise, and mentor productive and effective coaching and instructional staff; conducts goal setting meetings, observes, and provides feedback to staff on a regular basis; plans and fosters continuing education opportunities.

Creates and ensures implementation of a hiring orientation program for all coaches; complies and ensures club compliance with USA Swimming and CPAC policies (background checks, membership, etc.).

Communicates the CPAC vision and administrative details to competitive team members and families.

Oversees the maintenance of the updated team roster and all meet results.

Ensures competitive swimmers are registered with USA Swimming and ensures CPAC operates in compliance with CT and USA Swimming, CPCT and CPAC policy and procedures.

Schedules with the Aquatics Director adequate pool space to run the team practice sessions, clinics, camps, events, and meets; coordinates with vendors and partners to establish and maintain.

Provides a safe environment for CPAC team members, meet volunteers, and guests at CPAC programs, practices, clinics, camps, events, and meets.

REQUIREMENTS:

American Swim Coaches Association (ASCA) – Certification Level 4 or equivalent experience.

Bachelor’s Degree.

Membership in USA Swimming, Inc.

Current American Red Cross CPR, First Aid, Life Guarding, Life Guarding Instructor, CPR and WSI Instructor Certifications.

Passion for swimming with a proven record as a coach with 4+ years of top-level experience (Age Group Division HC, Club HC, or above) with strong preference for USA Swimming Senior National or Junior National level OR coaching at NCAA Division I championship level.

Sound technical understanding of swimming and documented high performance results verified by performance; recognized in the swimming field as an exceptional coach; believes in a process for swimmer development, committed to curriculum development.

Knowledge and management of hosting, bidding for and pursuing meets throughout the year.

High level of integrity paired with a favorable reputation in the swimming community.

High level of integrity paired with a favorable reputation in the swimming community. Demonstrated self-awareness – recognizing emotions, strengths, challenges, drive, values, and goals; with an empathetic and highly relational skill set. Head coach for all.

Self-motivated and holds self and others to high standards, fosters a culture of accountability that rewards success and mentors for improvement.

Self-motivated and holds self and others to high standards, fosters a culture of accountability that rewards success and mentors for improvement. Highly collaborative and committed to a team atmosphere rather than individual achievement.

Innovative and brings new ideas to transform and grow the club.

Experience managing and mentoring/developing coaching staff; committed to the hiring and development of excellent coaches with recognition for their achievements; values the success of others.

Build strong relationships with CT Swimming, USA Swimming and Local Swim Clubs and CPAC facility directors and staff.

Provide guidance and support to athletes during the college recruiting process.

Participation in clinics and other continuing education opportunities for purposes of learning new instruction techniques and best practices regarding swim team management.

Key Performance/Evaluation Factors

Growth of team based on revenue and total team members.

Performance of team based on USA Swimming Club Excellence Rankings

Performance of team on the Age Group Level (state-based) and Senior Level (Sectional and National-based)

Direct Supervisor: Athletic Director

Compensation: Competitive salary based on experience.

Classification: Exempt

Work Schedule: Full-time position. Schedule with vary based upon season and business needs. The job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive list of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee. Other duties, responsibilities and activities may change or be assigned at any time with or without notice.

HOW TO APPLY

Please submit to

Kevin Burton, Athletic Director

[email protected]

(1) resume, (2) three current references with contact information, (3) statement of coaching philosophy and (4) salary expectations.

Swim Job was provided by CPAC