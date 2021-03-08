2021 Zone C: Freshman Fowler Wins Again On Day 2, IU Adds Two Women To NCAAs

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.
2021 NCAA Zone Diving
Indiana University freshman Anne Fowler won the 3-meter diving title today, her second win of the Zone C meet. IU added two women’s divers to their NCAA roster.
Fowler is looking like a true impact addition in the diving realm. She won the Big Ten title on 3-meter and finished second on 1-meter last month. Now, she’s swept 1-meter and 3-meter in Zone competition to book an NCAA appearance. Fowler won by more than 70 points today on 3-meter. Her freshman teammate Tarrin Gilliland was third, with both now joining the NCAA invite list as rookies.
Ohio State sophomore Mackenzie Crawford was second, besting Gilliland by three points to earn an invite. She just missed the cut yesterday, but by virtue of a top-12 finish, she can still compete on both springboards at NCAAs.
On the men’s side, Ohio State’s Jacob Siler picked up the win by ten points over Purdue’s Benjamin Bramley. The men moved to platform today, with 1-meter still to come tomorrow. Platform has the most qualifying spots in this zone, with the top ten men all earning NCAA bids today.
Bramley was a new qualifier, bringing Purdue to three male diving qualifiers along with one woman. Kentucky is up to two qualifiers, with Danny Zhang taking third for the second consecutive day and Chase Lane sneaking in with a seventh-place finish.
Current Qualifiers
Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.
|Women
|Diver
|Events
|Anne Fowler, Indiana
|1m, 3m
|Mackenzie Crawford, Ohio State
|1m, 3m
|Kelly Straub, Notre Dame
|1m, 3m
|Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana
|1m, 3m
|Emily Bretscher, Purdue
|1m, 3m
|Nikki Canale, Michigan
|1m
|Kyndal Knight, Kentucky
|1m, 3m
|Bethany Berger, Eastern Michigan
|1m
|Amanda Ling, Michigan State
|1m
|Men
|Diver
|Events
|Andrew Capobianco, Indiana
|3m, Pl
|Jacob Siler, Ohio State
|3m, Pl
|Jacob Fielding, Ohio State
|3m, Pl
|Benjamin Bramley, Purdue
|Pl
|Danny Zhang, Kentucky
|3m, Pl
|Greg Duncan, Purdue
|3m
|Brandon Loschiavo, Purdue
|3m, Pl
|Lyle Yost, Ohio State
|3m, Pl
|Chase Lane, Kentucky
|Pl
|Kivanc Gur, Louisville
|Pl
|Ross Todd, Michigan
|3m, Pl
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.
why do swimmers not get reimbursement? just curious about this whole reimbursement thing, is there a reason why this was implemented?