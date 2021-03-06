Brendan Burns, B1G Breaststroke and Six 18-Splits at Big Tens Night Four

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY FOUR)

Indiana – 1036.5 Michigan – 1010 Ohio State – 1000 Purdue – 615.5 Wisconsin – 571 Northwestern – 554 Penn State – 496.5 Iowa – 444.5 Minnesota – 396 Michigan State – 149

The team race continued to swirl tonight, with the top three teams, and then the teams racing for fourth, trading leads back and forth. Indiana holds a slim lead over Michigan and Ohio State going into the final day of competition, while Purdue is ahead of Wisconsin and Northwestern.

A big story of the night came in the 200 fly, where the race wasn’t competitive, but the time out of winner Brendan Burns was. At 1:39.22, Burns undercut Vini Lanza’s school record and Big Ten record, a best by over a second for Burns and his first time under 1:40.

Burns is now #9 all-time, just .01 ahead of Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas.

The other big story tonight, one we’ve been noticing only in relays thus far in the meet, is the depth of the Big Ten in breaststroke. In the final, while a few swimmers added time, all eight finished under 52 seconds. Counting this morning’s prelims, nine swimmers from the Big Ten have dropped under the 52-second barrier this season, making up nearly half of the nation’s sub-52 swimmers.

Max McHugh leads the nation with his prelims time of 50.19, while Michigan’s Will Chan dropped his first-ever, and Michigan’s first-ever as a program, 50-point swim with a 50.95 for silver. McHugh and Chan are now 1-2 in the country, while Indiana’s Zane Backes is fourth (51.04) and Ohio State’s Jason Mathews is sixth (51.30).

Indiana won the 200 free relay, with Purdue making their presence known with a big second-place effort there. Six men broke 19 on flying starts, while OSU’s Hunter Armstrong had the quickest lead-off leg (19.17).

200 FREE RELAY SPLITS

Lead-off leg denoted*