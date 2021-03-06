Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brendan Burns, B1G Breaststroke and Six 18-Splits at Big Tens Night Four

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY FOUR)

  1. Indiana – 1036.5
  2. Michigan – 1010
  3. Ohio State – 1000
  4. Purdue – 615.5
  5. Wisconsin – 571
  6. Northwestern – 554
  7. Penn State – 496.5
  8. Iowa – 444.5
  9. Minnesota – 396
  10. Michigan State – 149

The team race continued to swirl tonight, with the top three teams, and then the teams racing for fourth, trading leads back and forth. Indiana holds a slim lead over Michigan and Ohio State going into the final day of competition, while Purdue is ahead of Wisconsin and Northwestern.

A big story of the night came in the 200 fly, where the race wasn’t competitive, but the time out of winner Brendan Burns was. At 1:39.22, Burns undercut Vini Lanza’s school record and Big Ten record, a best by over a second for Burns and his first time under 1:40.

Burns is now #9 all-time, just .01 ahead of Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas.

The other big story tonight, one we’ve been noticing only in relays thus far in the meet, is the depth of the Big Ten in breaststroke. In the final, while a few swimmers added time, all eight finished under 52 seconds. Counting this morning’s prelims, nine swimmers from the Big Ten have dropped under the 52-second barrier this season, making up nearly half of the nation’s sub-52 swimmers.

Max McHugh leads the nation with his prelims time of 50.19, while Michigan’s Will Chan dropped his first-ever, and Michigan’s first-ever as a program, 50-point swim with a 50.95 for silver. McHugh and Chan are now 1-2 in the country, while Indiana’s Zane Backes is fourth (51.04) and Ohio State’s Jason Mathews is sixth (51.30).

Indiana won the 200 free relay, with Purdue making their presence known with a big second-place effort there. Six men broke 19 on flying starts, while OSU’s Hunter Armstrong had the quickest lead-off leg (19.17).

200 FREE RELAY SPLITS

Lead-off leg denoted*

TEAM SWIMMER SPLIT
Michigan Gus Borges 18.56
Indiana Jack Franzman 18.59
Ohio State Sem Andreis 18.65
Penn State Jake Houck 18.82
Penn State Will Roberson 18.96
Purdue Nick Sherman 18.98
Indiana Van Mathias 19.00
Purdue Ryan Hrosik 19.07
Purdue Ryan Lawrence 19.07
Ohio State Hunter Armstrong 19.17 *lead-off*
Indiana Brandon Hamblin 19.23
Wisconsin Andrew Benson 19.25 *lead-off*
Michigan Will Chan 19.26
Michigan Cam Peel 19.30 *lead-off*
Wisconsin Dylan Delaney 19.33
Ohio State Colin McDermott 19.37
Ohio State Justin Fleagle 19.38
Purdue Nikola Acin 19.38 *lead-off*
Minnesota Eitan Yudashkin 19.39
Indiana Tomer Frankel 19.42 *lead-off*
Iowa Seth Miller 19.47
Michigan River Wright 19.48
Penn State Gabe Castano 19.52 *lead-off*
Iowa Sergey Kuznetsov 19.63
Minnesota Max McHugh 19.63
Iowa Aleksey Tarasenko 19.66 *lead-off*
Michigan State Bradley Sanford 19.68
Wisconsin Erik Gessner 19.68
Michigan State Kevin Mills 19.71
Minnesota Kaiser Neverman 19.73
Michigan State Evan Stanislaw 19.76
Penn State Zane Sutton 19.77
Wisconsin Wes Jekel 19.77
Iowa Will Myhre 19.78
Minnesota Lucas Farrar 19.80 *lead-off*
Northwestern Andew Zhang 19.80
Northwestern Collin Schuster 19.87
Northwestern Ezra Mizgala 20.00 *lead-off*
Michigan State Aiden Farley 20.06
Northwestern Ethan Churilla 20.15

BBQ Billy
1 hour ago

WHAT A GREAT, EXCITING Men’s Championships. Wish I could be there to watch. Three-way battle between U of M, OSC and IU make for a great last night tomorrow. Coming down to the final relay??

HoosierDaddy
1 hour ago

IU IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE COUNTRY, WATCH OUT CAL AND UT, IU WILL DESTROY YOU!!!!

