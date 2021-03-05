Molly Hannis Describes Flatter, More-Forward Breaststroke Technique (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST — FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy, USA (2009)

Junior World Record: 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2014)

Pro Swim Record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni, USA (2011)

As the rest of the field tired on the last 50, Molly Hannis continued to accelerate into the finish, touching in with the top time in the nation at 1:07.10. Taking second place just behind Hannis was Annie Lazor, clocking in at 1:07.31, now 4th in the US. Both Hannis and Lazor now moved up in the top-25 world rankings this season, ranking 11th and 17th respectively.

Clocking in sub-1:09 swims for 3rd and 4th respectively were Condors’ Emily Escobedo (1:08.51) and Gamecock Aquatics’ Micah Sumrall (1:08.70).

Winning the B-final was Team Elite’s Kathleen Baker, touching in at 1:09.47, which would have placed 7th in the A-final.