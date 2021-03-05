Molly Hannis Describes Flatter, More-Forward Breaststroke Technique (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 10 AM / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 7 PM
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST — FINALS
- World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)
- American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy, USA (2009)
- Junior World Record: 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2014)
- Pro Swim Record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni, USA (2011)
- Molly Hannis (Tennessee Aquatics), 1:07.10
- Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo Nadadores), 1:07.31
- Emily Escobedo (Condors Swim Club), 1:08.51
As the rest of the field tired on the last 50, Molly Hannis continued to accelerate into the finish, touching in with the top time in the nation at 1:07.10. Taking second place just behind Hannis was Annie Lazor, clocking in at 1:07.31, now 4th in the US. Both Hannis and Lazor now moved up in the top-25 world rankings this season, ranking 11th and 17th respectively.
Clocking in sub-1:09 swims for 3rd and 4th respectively were Condors’ Emily Escobedo (1:08.51) and Gamecock Aquatics’ Micah Sumrall (1:08.70).
Winning the B-final was Team Elite’s Kathleen Baker, touching in at 1:09.47, which would have placed 7th in the A-final.