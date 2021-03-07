Ryan Murphy Remembers Exactly What Times He Went in March 4 Years Ago (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peisol (2009)

Jr. World Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)

Easily winning his signature event was Ryan Murphy, clocking in the top time of 53.56. That is actually one one-hundredth off his season best of 53.55 from the January Pro Swim Series in the same pool, which ranks 8th in the world this season. Justin Ress, who scratched his top seed, holds the top time in the nation at 53.37 also from the January Pro Swim Series.

Placing second was Coleman Stewart, touching in at 54.48. Stewart ranks 4th in the US and 22nd in the World with his season best of 54.37 also from January. NC State teammate Kacper Stokowski settled for third at 55.30. Winning the B-final was another Wolfpack Elite member, Alex Gliese, touching in at 56.20.