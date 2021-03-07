Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Madisyn Cox Enjoying Build of Competition into 2021 Olympic Trials (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)
  • American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:08.32 – Kathleen Baker (2018)
  • Jr. World Record: 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee (2017)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.66 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)
  1. Madisyn Cox (Longhorn), 2:10.84
  2. Kathleen Baker (Team Elite), 2:11.96
  3. Melanie Margalis (Saint Petersburg), 2:12.68

Handily winning her only final of the night was Longhorn’s Madisyn Cox, clocking in a sub-2:11 effort of 2:10.84. In for second was Kathleen Baker at 2:11.96, who is coming off a third-place finish in the 100 back. Baker currently holds the top time in the nation at 2:10.30, followed by Cox’s 2:10.49, both from January.

Settling for third was Melanie Margalis at 2:12.68, which is 4th in the US behind teen Torri Huske (2:11.18). Taking fourth was Canadian Bailey Andison at 2:13.43. Both Margalis and Andison have cracked the top-25 times in the world this season.

Winning the B-final was Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson at 2:15.31, which would have placed 7th in the A-final.

1
