Lasco Records Fastest 200 IM By A Freshman In 1:40.01, Now #9 All-Time

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

After becoming the fastest freshman of all-time in this morning’s preliminaries, Destin Lasco took off another six-tenths to lower the first-year record in the 200 IM on Thursday night at the Men’s NCAA Championships.

Currently in his first year with Cal, Lasco produced a time of 1:40.01 in the ‘A’ final, improving on his 1:40.61 from the heats. The 19-year-old’s performance tonight earned him a third place finish, with Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas winning the title in 1:39.54 and Lasco’s junior teammate Hugo Gonzalez the runner-up in 1:39.99.

Split Comparison

Lasco’s improvement from the morning came almost entirely on the butterfly leg.

Lasco, NCAA Prelims Lasco, NCAA Final 22.37 21.79 47.20 (24.83) 46.82 (25.03) 1:16.62 (29.42) 1:16.21 (29.39) 1:40.61 (23.99) 1:40.01 (23.80)

Prior to this morning, Lasco had only raced the event once this season, going 1:45.91, and held a best time of 1:44.59 from 2018. This resulted in him claiming the top prelim seed after coming in ranked 58th.

Placing fourth was Texas first-year Carson Foster, who improved his lifetime best down to 1:40.99 from 1:41.34, though he remains at #3 on the all-time freshman list.

Fastest Freshmen, Men’s 200 IM (SCY)

On the all-time performers list, Gonzalez jumped up from 19th into eighth (also the eighth man to break 1:40), while Lasco improves from 18th to ninth.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 IM (SCY)