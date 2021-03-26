Ryan Hoffer Blasts 18.33 50 Free For 10th Fastest Swim Ever

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Ryan Hoffer is on fire.
After putting up a personal best time of 18.43 in this morning’s 50 free prelims, making him the second-fastest performer in history, the Cal senior successfully defended his NCAA title tonight in 18.33.
The swim slots into 10th on the all-time performances list, with Florida legend Caeleb Dressel occupying spots 1-9. Hoffer’s prelim swim now sits 13th.
All-Time Performances, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 17.63 – 2018
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 17.81 – 2018
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.11 – 2018
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.20 – 2016
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.23 – 2016 / Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.23 – 2017
- —
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.24 – 2016
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.29 – 2016
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.32 – 2016
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.33 – 2021
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.38 – 2017
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.39 – 2016
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.43 – 2021
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.46 – 2017
- Cesar Cielo (Auburn), 18.47 – 2008
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.51 – 2017
- Cesar Cielo (Auburn), 18.52 – 2008 / Matt Targett (Auburn), 18.52 – 2009
- —
- Ryan Held (NC State), 18.56 – 2018
- Ryan Held (NC State), 18.58 – 2017 / Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.58 – 2019
This morning’s swim made Hoffer the third swimmer under 18.5, and now, he becomes just the second sub-18.4.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 17.63 – 2018
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.33 – 2021
- Cesar Cielo (Auburn), 18.47 – 2008
- Matt Targett (Auburn), 18.52 – 2009
- Ryan Held (NC State), 18.56 – 2018
Coming out of high school with a best time of 18.71, Hoffer has really come into his own over the course of his collegiate career, steadily progressing from 18.97 as a freshman to 18.33 as a senior.
|Freshman (17-18)
|Sophomore (18-19)
|Junior (19-20)
|Senior (20-21)
|18.97
|18.58
|18.87*
|18.33
*didn’t have the opportunity to compete at NCAAs due to the cancellation.
In repeating as the NCAA 50 free champion, Hoffer joins an elite club. Dating back to 1991, only Fred Bousquet (2003-05), Cesar Cielo (2007-08) and Dressel (2015-18) have won back-to-back titles in the event.
Hoffer was joined on tonight’s podium by freshman teammate Bjorn Seeliger, who finished second in a time of 18.71, giving the Golden Bears a 1-2 finish in back-to-back championships after Hoffer and Pawel Sendyk did so in 2019.
Rowdy told me that guy has some great underwaters. Never knew
Lol, the late great Chunky Ragu went 16.9 in a Speedo last week
Hoffer dropping bombs on the same day ISL announces new season.
He’ll be recruited by Sunday am…
Anyone feeling a 4×100 spot in the summer for him?
Historically he’s not as rad Long course because less undies
But those are the dirtiest undies in human history