Ryan Hoffer Blasts 18.33 50 Free For 10th Fastest Swim Ever

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

Ryan Hoffer is on fire.

After putting up a personal best time of 18.43 in this morning’s 50 free prelims, making him the second-fastest performer in history, the Cal senior successfully defended his NCAA title tonight in 18.33.

The swim slots into 10th on the all-time performances list, with Florida legend Caeleb Dressel occupying spots 1-9. Hoffer’s prelim swim now sits 13th.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)

  1. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 17.63 – 2018
  2. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 17.81 – 2018
  3. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.11 – 2018
  4. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.20 – 2016
  5. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.23 – 2016 / Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.23 – 2017
  7. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.24 – 2016
  8. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.29 – 2016
  9. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.32 – 2016
  10. Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.33 – 2021
  11. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.38 – 2017
  12. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.39 – 2016
  13. Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.43 – 2021
  14. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.46 – 2017
  15. Cesar Cielo (Auburn), 18.47 – 2008
  16. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 18.51 – 2017
  17. Cesar Cielo (Auburn), 18.52 – 2008 / Matt Targett (Auburn), 18.52 – 2009
  19. Ryan Held (NC State), 18.56 – 2018
  20. Ryan Held (NC State), 18.58 – 2017 / Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.58 – 2019

This morning’s swim made Hoffer the third swimmer under 18.5, and now, he becomes just the second sub-18.4.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)

  1. Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 17.63 – 2018
  2. Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.33 – 2021
  3. Cesar Cielo (Auburn), 18.47 – 2008
  4. Matt Targett (Auburn), 18.52 – 2009
  5. Ryan Held (NC State), 18.56 – 2018

Coming out of high school with a best time of 18.71, Hoffer has really come into his own over the course of his collegiate career, steadily progressing from 18.97 as a freshman to 18.33 as a senior.

Freshman (17-18) Sophomore (18-19) Junior (19-20) Senior (20-21)
18.97 18.58 18.87* 18.33

*didn’t have the opportunity to compete at NCAAs due to the cancellation.

In repeating as the NCAA 50 free champion, Hoffer joins an elite club. Dating back to 1991, only Fred Bousquet (2003-05), Cesar Cielo (2007-08) and Dressel (2015-18) have won back-to-back titles in the event.

Hoffer was joined on tonight’s podium by freshman teammate Bjorn Seeliger, who finished second in a time of 18.71, giving the Golden Bears a 1-2 finish in back-to-back championships after Hoffer and Pawel Sendyk did so in 2019.

Sun yangs Hammer
53 minutes ago

Rowdy told me that guy has some great underwaters. Never knew

Chunky Ragu
53 minutes ago

Lol, the late great Chunky Ragu went 16.9 in a Speedo last week

Skoorbnagol
51 minutes ago

Hoffer dropping bombs on the same day ISL announces new season.
He’ll be recruited by Sunday am…
Anyone feeling a 4×100 spot in the summer for him?

Mr Piano
Reply to  Skoorbnagol
42 minutes ago

Historically he’s not as rad Long course because less undies

Sun Yangs Hammer
Reply to  Mr Piano
39 minutes ago

But those are the dirtiest undies in human history

