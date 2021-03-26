Ryan Hoffer Blasts 18.33 50 Free For 10th Fastest Swim Ever

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Ryan Hoffer is on fire.

After putting up a personal best time of 18.43 in this morning’s 50 free prelims, making him the second-fastest performer in history, the Cal senior successfully defended his NCAA title tonight in 18.33.

The swim slots into 10th on the all-time performances list, with Florida legend Caeleb Dressel occupying spots 1-9. Hoffer’s prelim swim now sits 13th.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)

This morning’s swim made Hoffer the third swimmer under 18.5, and now, he becomes just the second sub-18.4.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)

Coming out of high school with a best time of 18.71, Hoffer has really come into his own over the course of his collegiate career, steadily progressing from 18.97 as a freshman to 18.33 as a senior.

Freshman (17-18) Sophomore (18-19) Junior (19-20) Senior (20-21) 18.97 18.58 18.87* 18.33

*didn’t have the opportunity to compete at NCAAs due to the cancellation.

In repeating as the NCAA 50 free champion, Hoffer joins an elite club. Dating back to 1991, only Fred Bousquet (2003-05), Cesar Cielo (2007-08) and Dressel (2015-18) have won back-to-back titles in the event.

Hoffer was joined on tonight’s podium by freshman teammate Bjorn Seeliger, who finished second in a time of 18.71, giving the Golden Bears a 1-2 finish in back-to-back championships after Hoffer and Pawel Sendyk did so in 2019.