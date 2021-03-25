Ryan Hoffer Moves To #2 All-Time With 18.43 In NCAA 50 Free Prelims

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming: ESPN3

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

California senior Ryan Hoffer moved up to the #2 performer of all-time in the 50-yard freestyle, going 18.43 in prelims of the NCAA Championships this morning.

Heading into the meet, Hoffer was #5 all-time behind American record-holder Caeleb Dressel, Cesar Cielo, Matt Targett and Ryan Held. But Hoffer cut 0.15 seconds off his lifetime-best in qualifying this morning. That got under Cielo’s 18.47 from the year 2008 – that had stood as the NCAA record until Dressel exploded as a sophomore in 2016.

Top Performers All-Time: 50-Yard Freestyle

Hoffer’s swim ranks as the #12 performance of all-time, behind only eleven different swims by Dressel:

Top Performances All-Time: 50-Yard Freestyle

Hoffer should get two more shots to move up the list tonight. He’s the top seed into the 50 free final, looking for his second-straight NCAA title. He should also swim a leg – likely the leadoff – of Cal’s 200 freestyle relay to open the session tonight.