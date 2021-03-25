Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Hoffer Moves To #2 All-Time With 18.43 In NCAA 50 Free Prelims

Comments: 24

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming: ESPN3
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

California senior Ryan Hoffer moved up to the #2 performer of all-time in the 50-yard freestyle, going 18.43 in prelims of the NCAA Championships this morning.

Heading into the meet, Hoffer was #5 all-time behind American record-holder Caeleb Dressel, Cesar Cielo, Matt Targett and Ryan Held. But Hoffer cut 0.15 seconds off his lifetime-best in qualifying this morning. That got under Cielo’s 18.47 from the year 2008 – that had stood as the NCAA record until Dressel exploded as a sophomore in 2016.

Top Performers All-Time: 50-Yard Freestyle

  1. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 17.63 (2018)
  2. Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 18.43 (2021)
  3. Cesar Cielo (Auburn) – 18.47 (2008)
  4. Matt Targett (Auburn) – 18.52 (2009)
  5. Ryan Held (NC State) – 18.56 (2018)
  6. Vladimir Morozov (USC) – 18.63 (2013)
  7. Kristian Gkolomeev (Alabama) – 18.64 (2015)
  8. Nathan Adrian (Cal) – 18.66 (2011) / Pawel Sendyk (Cal) – 18.66 (2019)
  10. Bowe Becker (Minnesota) – 18.69 (2018)

Hoffer’s swim ranks as the #12 performance of all-time, behind only eleven different swims by Dressel:

Top Performances All-Time: 50-Yard Freestyle

  1. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 17.63 (2018)
  2. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 17.81 (2018)
  3. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.11 (2018)
  4. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.20 (2016)
  5. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.23 (2016) / Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.23 (2017)
  7. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.24 (2016)
  8. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.29 (2016)
  9. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.32 (2016)
  10. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.38 (2017)
  11. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.39 (2016)
  12. Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 18.43 (2021)
  13. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.46 (2017)
  14. Cesar Cielo (Auburn) – 18.47 (2008)
  15. Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.51 (2017)
  16. Cesar Cielo (Auburn) – 18.52 (2008) / Matt Targett (Auburn) – 18.52 (2009)
  18. Ryan Held (NC State) – 18.56 (2018)
  19. Ryan Held (NC State) – 18.58 (2017) / Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 18.58 (2019)

Hoffer should get two more shots to move up the list tonight. He’s the top seed into the 50 free final, looking for his second-straight NCAA title. He should also swim a leg – likely the leadoff – of Cal’s 200 freestyle relay to open the session tonight.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

24 Comments
I_Said_It
1 hour ago

So what you’re saying is, based on those lists… that Dressel kid has some potential.

45
0
Reply
N P
Reply to  I_Said_It
1 hour ago

You might want to remember him this summer – could be a contender at Trials.

xD

20
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  N P
1 hour ago

Could even possibly challenge for the gold and just maybe pick up a world record.

2
0
Reply
Lpman
Reply to  I_Said_It
1 hour ago

He’s certainly a dark horse, but yes, the potential is there

11
0
Reply
Ol' Longhorn
Reply to  I_Said_It
4 minutes ago

He’ll never transition to LCM.

0
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

I know this article is about his 50 but I can’t wait for his 100 on Saturday. I think he’s overdue for something as good or even better than this swim. Go Bears!

31
0
Reply
Will 37
1 hour ago

Hoffer could be lethal in the ISL format

25
0
Reply
Bernie
Reply to  Will 37
1 hour ago

Relay god

4
0
Reply

