Ryan Hoffer Moves To #2 All-Time With 18.43 In NCAA 50 Free Prelims

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
California senior Ryan Hoffer moved up to the #2 performer of all-time in the 50-yard freestyle, going 18.43 in prelims of the NCAA Championships this morning.
Heading into the meet, Hoffer was #5 all-time behind American record-holder Caeleb Dressel, Cesar Cielo, Matt Targett and Ryan Held. But Hoffer cut 0.15 seconds off his lifetime-best in qualifying this morning. That got under Cielo’s 18.47 from the year 2008 – that had stood as the NCAA record until Dressel exploded as a sophomore in 2016.
Top Performers All-Time: 50-Yard Freestyle
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 17.63 (2018)
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 18.43 (2021)
- Cesar Cielo (Auburn) – 18.47 (2008)
- Matt Targett (Auburn) – 18.52 (2009)
- Ryan Held (NC State) – 18.56 (2018)
- Vladimir Morozov (USC) – 18.63 (2013)
- Kristian Gkolomeev (Alabama) – 18.64 (2015)
- Nathan Adrian (Cal) – 18.66 (2011) / Pawel Sendyk (Cal) – 18.66 (2019)
- Bowe Becker (Minnesota) – 18.69 (2018)
Hoffer’s swim ranks as the #12 performance of all-time, behind only eleven different swims by Dressel:
Top Performances All-Time: 50-Yard Freestyle
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 17.63 (2018)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 17.81 (2018)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.11 (2018)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.20 (2016)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.23 (2016) / Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.23 (2017)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.24 (2016)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.29 (2016)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.32 (2016)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.38 (2017)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.39 (2016)
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 18.43 (2021)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.46 (2017)
- Cesar Cielo (Auburn) – 18.47 (2008)
- Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 18.51 (2017)
- Cesar Cielo (Auburn) – 18.52 (2008) / Matt Targett (Auburn) – 18.52 (2009)
- Ryan Held (NC State) – 18.56 (2018)
- Ryan Held (NC State) – 18.58 (2017) / Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 18.58 (2019)
Hoffer should get two more shots to move up the list tonight. He’s the top seed into the 50 free final, looking for his second-straight NCAA title. He should also swim a leg – likely the leadoff – of Cal’s 200 freestyle relay to open the session tonight.
So what you’re saying is, based on those lists… that Dressel kid has some potential.
You might want to remember him this summer – could be a contender at Trials.
xD
Could even possibly challenge for the gold and just maybe pick up a world record.
He’s certainly a dark horse, but yes, the potential is there
He’ll never transition to LCM.
I know this article is about his 50 but I can’t wait for his 100 on Saturday. I think he’s overdue for something as good or even better than this swim. Go Bears!
Hoffer could be lethal in the ISL format
Relay god