2021 Men’s NCAAs Day 2 Scratches: Luca Urlando Drops The 200 IM

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were limited scratches among top-24 entrants in the three individual events slated for day 2 of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, but one surprising twist is that Georgia’s Luca Urlando has dropped out of the 200 IM. Urlando was entered 11th in the event with a 1:42.81 which he swam at SECs last month. That time for Urlando marks his season and lifetime best in the 200 IM.

He was just ahead of Florida’s Dillon Hills’ 1:43.11 in the event who will now move up from 12th rank to 11th. In the absence of Urlando, Georgia still has 2 entrants in the 200 IM in the form of Javier Acevedo as 6th seed (1:41.75) and Zach Hils who is tied with Texas swimmer Braden Vines for 12th (1:43.18).

Making the same decision as Urlando, Texas senior Chris Staka scratched the event from 25th seed. Texas retains the 4th seed (Carson Foster), 10th seed (Jake Foster), and 12th seed (Braden Vines).

Saine Casas is entered as top seed in the 200 IM for Texas A&M with a 1:38.95 while Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez goes in as second seed with a 1:41.05 and Missouri’s Danny Kovac has a 1:41.35 for third.

The only scratch to report in the 500 freestyle is Auburn junior Christian Sztolcman who was seeded last at 59th with a 4:23.02.

In the 50 freestyle, all top 24 seeded entrants will swim the event in prelims but Georgia’s Camden Murphy pulled out of the event, sacrificing his 36th seed and NC State swimmer Kacper Stokowski scratched his 42nd place position.

In the 500 and 50 freestyles, Florida’s Kieran Smith and Adam Chaney are set to lead the field into prelims of those two events, respectively.