Lochte Gets Under 2:00 In The 200 IM For The First Time Since 2019

2021 ISCA INTERNATIONAL SENIOR CUP

March 23 – 27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

The first night of finals got underway tonight in St. Petersburg, Florida at the 2021 ISCA International Senior Cup. The 4 day meet got started with the 200 IM, 100 back, 100 breast, and 50 fly. One of the main storylines tonight was Ryan Lochte who won both the 200 IM and 100 back, posting his fastest swims since 2019 in both of those events.

In that 200 IM, he topped his University of Florida training partner Caeleb Dressel. Dressel is not a primary 200 IMer like Lochte, World Record holder in the event, is, but Dressel is the fastest man ever in the 200 yard IM.

Women’s 200 IM Final

Top 3

Reka Gyorgy – 2:13.77 Nicole Frank Rodriguez – 2:18.24 Greta Gidley – 2:18.93

Reka Gyorgy is fresh out of competing at the women’s 2021 Swimming & Diving Championships where she placed 8th in 400 IM. Tonight, however, she raced to victory in the 200 IM long course, getting under her 2:13.85 best time in the event from 2019 with a 2:13.77.

The duo of Nicole Frank Rodriguez and Greta Gidley battled it out for silver but Rodriguez got to the wall first in a 2:18.24 to Gidley’s 2:18.93. University of Virginia commit Zoe Skirboll just missed out on a podium finish by hitting a 2:18.98; just 0.05 behind Gidley.

Men’s 200 IM Final

Top 3

It was the 2012 Olympic silver medalist who took the crown tonight in the 200 IM final. Ryan Lochte swam a 1:59.72 tonight to beat-out fellow Olympian Caeleb Dressel‘s second-place 2:00.50.

The swim for Lochte was a decent amount off his 1:54.00 world record in the event which he set at World Championships in 2011. It was an improvement from where he has been of late though as he hasn’t cracked the 2-minute mark when he went a 1:58.89 at the 2019 US Open in December of that year. The forward momentum is a positive sign a Lochte gets ready to vie for a spot on the 2020 Olympic squad this June.

The 200 IM is not one of Dressel’s main events and he doesn’t race it often. His PB in the event comes from the 2019 US Open when he swam a 1:59.97 and he was just off that time tonight with a 2:00.50 for silver. Behind him, Grant Sanders swam a 2:02.69 for bronze. A decent trio followed the podium finishers as Norbert Szabo, Keenan Dols, and Alexander Lebed swam 2:02.93, 2:03.74, and 2:03.98, respectively.

Notably, the third seed in the event Arsenio Bustos decided to scratch the event following his 1:43.94 (SCY) prelim swim.

Women’s 100 Back Final

Top 3

Harvard swimmer Addie Bullock and Florida veteran Sherridon Dressel went head-to-head in the 100 backstroke final tonight, finishing just half a second apart. While they had a solid race for the win, neither Bullock nor Dressel notched a new best time as Bullock trailed her 1:01.95 from earlier this year with a 1:02.05, and Dressel missed her 2019 best time of 1:01.66 with a 1:03.47.

While Liberty University commit Malia Francis managed to pull off a third-place finish with a 1:03.26, she faced stiff competition. Krystal Lara nearly caught Francis and ended up finishing 4th in a 1:03.62 while Sarah Evans (1:03.72) and Yulduz Kuchkarova (1:03.74) managed to dip under the 1:04 mark as well.

Men’s 100 Back Final

Top 3

Picking up his second victory of the night, Ryan Lochte swam the quickest 100 backstroke in the field with a 55.92 which is exactly 2 seconds off his fastest-ever swim in the event of 53.92 which he swam at the 2012 US Olympic Trials. Like his 200 IM, the 100 backstroke swim by Lochte was an indicator that he’s feeling a bit faster than he has been recently. His last long course 100 back was in November 2020 when he swam a 57.41. He hasn’t been under 56 since US Nationals in 2019 when he swam a 55.08.

Wisconsin high schooler Ziyad Saleem took silver with a 56.06 while and Kaikea Crews hit a 56.34 to round out the top three.

Women’s 100 Breast Final

Top 3

Lydia Palmer – 1:11.60 Nicole Frank Rodriguez – 1:12.70 Zoe Skirboll – 1:33.00

200 IM silver medalist Nicole Frank Rodriguez picked up her second medal of the night by earning silver again in the 100 breast. She touched just over a second after Lydia Palmer‘s 1:11.60 with a 1:12.70.

Palmer’s victory marked her first time getting under 1:12 in the long course 100 breast, lowering her PB from the 1:12.23 she swam at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals. Palmer swims for the Greater Philidelphia Aquatic Club and will graduate high school in 2022 but has not yet announced a commitment to swim collegiately.

Rounding out the top 3, UVA commit Zoe Skirboll managed to hit a 1:13.00 which hovered by 2 and a half seconds over her PB of 1:10.46.

Men’s 100 Breast Final

Top 3

A trio of 1:02s reached the podium in the 100 breaststroke. Cornell grad Ilya Evdokimov was the quickest in the field, swimming a 1:02.04 to get within 2 seconds of his best 100 breast time of 1:00.47 in the fall of 2020. Evdokimov has amassed four Ivy League titles in the short course yards version of the event, winning the title for Cornell in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Now swimming as a post-grad, Evdokimov represents Pinnacle Racing in Virginia.

Mils Wich-Glasen and Amro Al-Wir were only 0.12 seconds apart for second and third, respectively. Arsenio Bustos finished just off the podium with a 1:02.95 for fourth after scratching the 200 IM earlier in the night. Jared Pike was 5th (1:03.03) while Icelandic national teamer Anton McKee hit a 1:03.16 for 6th.

Women’s 50 Fly Final

Top 3

Two-time Olympian and Cal grad Farida Osman took gold in the women’s 50 fly tonight with a 26.08 to get within a second of her 2017 Egyptian record of 25.39. The swim for Osman is the fastest that she’s been since her 25.47 at the 2019 World Swimming Championships.

University of Alabama’s Flora Molnar won silver with a 26.84, just over her PB of 26.51 which she swam at the 2017 World Championships for Hungary. Molnar recently wrapped up her junior season with Alabama during which she earned a 6th place finish in the 100 fly at SEC Championships (51.94).

100 back finalist Adaline Bullock came back to take bronze in the 50 fly with a 27.46, out-touching Kyleigh Tankard‘s 27.48 for fourth and Sherridon Dressel‘s 27.55.

Men’s 50 Fly Final

Top 3

Caeleb Dressel has been under 23 a number of times in the long course 50 fly and has a PB of 22.35 from in the event which he swam at the 2019 World Championships. he was a second and a half slower than that time tonight with a 23.98 for gold.

Joining Dressel on the podium was 2016 Olympic champion in the 100 fly Joseph Schooling and fellow Florida swimmer Isaac Davis who tied for silver with a 24.08. Schooling has been a 22.93 in the event 2017 while Davis’ best is a 23.65.

While Dressel has graduated from Florida, Davis is still swimming collegiately and just wrapped his junior at the school.

Schooling’s fellow Texas grad Jack Conger missed the podium by swimming a 24.32 for 4th.

