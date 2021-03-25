Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Review Your Pick ‘Ems for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

Entries for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships Pick ‘Em Contest are closed.

There is no prize for day 1 of the meet, with only 1 event, but you can track your picks using the spreadsheet below. So far, things are off to a good start for the majority of entrants, with the predictable Texas-Cal 1-2 finish in the men’s 800 free relay.

Follow your picks below, color-coded for easier viewing:

  • Green – full points!
  • Yellow – 1 point for picking a team correctly in the top 4 but wrong place
  • Red – no points!

Daily winners receive a 1 year subscription to SwimSwam Magazine, while the overall winner will receive a subscription to SwimSwam Magazine and one 25-meter/25-yard X1- pro resistance training device – a $997 value.

