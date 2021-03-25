2021 Men’s NCAAs Night 2 Preview: Magahey, Lasco, and Hoffer Hold Top Seeds

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
On the slate tonight will be the finals of the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay. Cal holds the top seeds in two events while Georgia has the top seed in the 500 free. Meanwhile, Florida has the top 200 free relay seed while Texas has the top 400 medley relay seed. Here’s a breakdown of tonight’s events.
200 Free Relay
Thanks to Rowdy Gaines’ most recent tweet, the line-ups for the last three 200 free relays are now live. In the fourth heat, Virginia Tech will lead off with freshman Youssef Ramadan, Texas A&M will have Shaine Casas, Purdue will have Nick Sherman, and Ohio State will have Hunter Armstrong.
In the fifth heat, Alabama’s Matt King will have a second 50 free swim tonight after his false start from this morning. Meanwhile sub-19 Dillon Downing will lead off for Georgia, featuring 500 free top seed Jake Magahey and fly specialist Luca Urlando. Indiana will lead off with Tomer Frankel while NC State will lead off with Noah Henderson.
Into the final heat, Cal’s Bjorn Seelinger, Florida’s Adam Chaney, Texas’ Daniel Krueger, and Louisville’s Haridi Sameh will lead off their respective relays. Kieran Smith will also be in the water for Florida.
Last 3 heats of 200 free relay #NCAASwimDive pic.twitter.com/XGpb1HLmZD
— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) March 25, 2021
500 Free
Leading the consolation final are Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland, Florida’s Trey Freeman, and Stanford’s Grant Shoults.
Georgia’s Jake Magahey and Arizona’s Brooks Fail both went sub-4:10 and under the Greensboro pool record to score the middle lanes in the 500 free. However, American record holder Kieran Smith of Florida will be on the prowl with his 4:06.32 best looming behind Magahey and Fail.
200 IM
Cal’s Bryce Mefford and Daniel Carr will sandwich Texas’ Jake Foster in the B-final, alongside Ohio State’s Paul DeLakis.
In the 200 IM, Cal freshman Destin Lasco impressed in the first prelims heat with a pool record swim of 1:40.61 to score the top seed. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas will swim next to Lasco with his lifetime best of 1:38.95, ahead of Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez and Texas’ Carson Foster.
50 Free
LSU’s Brooks Curry leads a tight 50 free consolation final over Florida’s Eric Friese, Virginia’s Matt Brownstead, and Indiana’s Jack Franzman.
Out of the A-final, Cal senior Ryan Hoffer leads over sub-19 prelims seeds Georgia’s Dillon Downing, Cal’s Bjorn Seelinger, and Florida’s Adam Chaney.
400 Medley Relay
In 2017, Texas broke the NCAA, meet, and U.S. Open records with a 2:59.22. In 2018 and 2019, Indiana won back-to-back 400 medley relay titles at 3:01.07 and 2:59.70 respectively. During the shortened 2019-2020 season, Texas took back the 400 MR top spot with their season best of 3:01.51. Now in 2021, Texas comes in again as the 400 MR top seed with a 3:02.11, leading Indiana (3:02.57), Cal (3:02.60), and Florida (3:02.66).
#5 seed Louisville, #9 seed Texas A&M, #13 seed Arizona, #17 seed Stanford, and #21 seed Virginia all lead their respective heats prior to the top-seeded heat.
Official SwimSwam Event Previews – Night Two
|Thursday Night
|SwimSwam Pick
|Prelims Top Seed
|200 Free Relay
|Cal
|Florida (1:15.21)
|500 Free
|Kieran Smith, Florida
|Jake Magahey, Georgia (4:09.36)
|200 IM
|Shaine Casas, Texas A&M
|Destin Lasco, Cal (1:40.61)
|50 Free
|Ryan Hoffer, Cal
|Ryan Hoffer, Cal (18.43)
|400 Medley Relay
|Texas
|Texas (3:02.11)
“Son of Matt”….. was “Progeny of California Condor” taken, rowdy?! Perhaps a mental note so he wouldn’t forget but I feel like I just got Nesty’d again at the touch… by blandness, 33 years later