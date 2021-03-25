Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

McKeever Wins 9th Pac-12 Coach of Year; Ivey, Dobler, Schnell Honored

The Pac-12 has announced its yearly awards for women’s swimming & diving, including California head coach Teri McKeever winning Swimming Coach of the Year for the 9th time in her career.

McKeever’s Cal Bears won the Pac-12 title this year, breaking a four-year conference championship run by Stanford. California swept all five relays at the conference meet. McKeever & co. ended up fourth at NCAAs, the highest-placing Pac-12 team.

You can read more about the Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Awards here. The award winners are listed below:

Women’s Swimmer of the Year: Izzy IveyCal – Ivey won three individual Pac-12 titles and two relays. She also had three top-4 finishes individually at NCAAs.

Women’s Swimming Freshman of the Year: Kaitlyn DoblerUSC – Dobler swept the 100 and 200 breaststrokes at Pac-12s and was the NCAA runner-up in the 100 breast.

Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Teri McKeeverCal – McKeever’s team won the Pac-12 title and all five relays at Pac-12s.

Women’s Diver of the Year: Delaney SchnellArizona – Schnell won both 1-meter and platform at Pac-12s, and finished second at NCAAs on platform.

Women’s Diving Freshman of the Year: Farrah Volpintesta, USC – Volpintesta was an A finalist at Pac-12s in both 1-meter and 3-meter diving, plus 10th on platform.

Women’s Diving Coach of the Year: Hongping LiUSC – Li has won this award a whopping 12 times on the women’s side and five times on the men’s side. He qualified two divers for NCAAs and coached Nike Agunbiade, who was the Pac-12 3-meter champ and was second on both 1-meter and platform.

1
BearlyBreathing
31 minutes ago

Trust in Teri.

