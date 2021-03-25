Dressel Leads 50 Free/50 Breast, Bustos Breaks 20 For First Time in 50 Free

2021 ISCA INTERNATIONAL SENIOR CUP

March 23 – 27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

Meet information

Psych sheet

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Caeleb Dressel topped the field in two 50 events today in Florida, first going 23.99 to easily take the 50 breast.

Dressel returned in the 50 free, posting a 19.03, the top time by over four-tenths over Queens University standout Matej Dusa (19.49). In third, NC State commit Arsenio Bustos of Woodbridge Aquatic Club sliced four-tenths off of his old best, breaking 20 for the first time at 19.96.

Dressel’s younger sister, Sherridon Dressel, swam to the fastest 200 back time at 1:54.34, just ahead of Azura Florida Aquatics’ Celina Marquez (1:54.92). 16-year-old Elizabeth Murphy of Sierra Marlins was 1:56.02 in the youth division, ahead of 14-year-old Erika Pelaez of Eagle Aquatics (1:58.67) and 15-year-old Leah Hayes of Fox Valley Riptides (1:58.75). That’s a best for Murphy, while Hayes broke 2:01 for the first time here.

Tampa Bay Aquatics’ Summer Cardwell, 16, erupted for a huge new best in the 500 free, going 4:47.22 to slash almost six seconds off of her old best, breaking 4:50 for the first time. That was the best swim of the morning by over two seconds.

Ryan Lochte scratched both of his events this morning. He broke 2:00 in the 200 IM last night in the LCM finals, and was slated to contest the 200 back and 50 free today.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS