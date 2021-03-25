2021 NCAA Men’s Day 2 Ups/Downs: Cal Could Outscore Texas By 60 In Pool

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Day 2 Prelims Recap

The California Golden Bears lead the way in total A finalists (6), total qualified scorers (10) and in projected prelims points (122) coming out of day 2 heats.

In what is expected to be a spirited Cal/Texas battle for the team title, Texas took round 1 in last night’s 800 free relay. But Cal struck back hard this morning, qualifying twice as many A finalists (6) as Texas did (3).

Neither day’s result is particularly surprising. Texas is always strong in the 800 free relay and was expected to win last night. This morning’s events generally favor Cal, generally loaded in the 50 free and strong in the IMs. Still, the disparity between the two teams was clear this morning, and Cal should take over the points lead tonight. The meet is far from over, though, as Texas has some of its best events (200 free, 400 IM) coming up tomorrow.

Texas should also add some diving scoring this afternoon – we’d expect at least two of the four Longhorn divers to score significant points on 1-meter today, including the title favorite Jordan Windle. Still, Cal is seeded to outscore Texas by 62 tonight – that should safely cover Texas’s diving advantage unless the Longhorns can put 3 divers into the A final and score a fourth.

The other piece not included yet: relays. Tonight is a busy night of relays, opening with the 200 free relay (Cal is probably favored here, especially with the way Ryan Hoffer and Bjorn Seeliger swam this morning) and closing with the 400 medley relay (we projected a pretty close race, though we gave Texas the edge).

CURRENT SCORES (THROUGH DAY ONE)

Texas 40 California 34 Texas A&M 32 Florida 30 NC State 28 Georgia 26 Stanford 24 Louisville 22 Indiana 18 Virginia Tech 14 Michigan 12 Arizona 10 Virginia 8 Ohio St 6 Missouri 4 Notre Dame 2

DAY 3 UPS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Not including: 1-meter diving, 200 free relay, 400 medley relay

All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Cal 6/4 2/1 2/3 2/0 Texas 3/5 1/2 1/3 1/0 Florida 3/4 2/2 0/1 1/1 Georgia 3/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 Arizona 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 Michigan 1/2 0/1 0/0 1/1 NC State 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 Georgia Tech 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Mizzou 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Texas A&M 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Virginia Tech 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Pittsburgh 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Stanford 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Notre Dame 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Ohio State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Utah 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 LSU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Indiana 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Virginia 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Florida State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1

Day 2 SCORED PRELIMS

Not including: 1-meter diving, 200 free relay, 400 medley relay

Rank Team Day 2 Prelims 1 Cal 122 2 Florida 60 3 Texas 60 4 Georgia 50 5 Arizona 28.5 6 Michigan 19 7 Texas A&M 17 8 Georgia Tech 14.5 9 Virginia Tech 14 10 NC State 13 11 Mizzou 11.5 12 Pittsburgh 11 13 Notre Dame 9 14 LSU 9 15 Stanford 6 16 Indiana 5.5 17 Virginia 5.5 18 Ohio State 4.5 19 Utah 3 20 Florida State 2

DAY 2 SCORED PRELIMS BREAKDOWN BY EVENT

Cal Florida Texas Georgia Arizona Michigan Texas A&M GT VT NC State Mizzou PITT ND LSU Stanford Indiana UVA Ohio State Utah Florida St 500 Free 33 35 21 20 17 2 0 0 0 12 0 0 9 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 200 IM 53 3 27 13 11.5 0 17 14.5 0 0 11.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.5 0 0 50 Free 36 22 12 17 0 17 0 0 14 1 0 11 0 9 0 5.5 5.5 0 3 2

SCORED PRELIMS + CURRENT SCORES

Not including: 1-meter diving, 200 free relay, 400 medley relay