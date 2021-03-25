2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Texas Adds 34 Prelims Points After Diving

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Streaming: ESPN3

Day Two

Texas added two A-final qualifiers and one consolation final qualifier in 1-meter diving on Thursday, filling in 34 points of the 60-point hole they were in vis-à-vis Cal after swimming prelims this morning. Senior Jordan Windle and freshman Noah Duperre qualified 3rd and 4th, while freshman Brendan McCourt’s 310.20 points put him in consols. McCourt scored 353.70 points on the 1-meter board at Big 12 Championships for a 5th-place finish so he has the potential to pick up a few extra points in the consolation final.

Louisiana State senior Juan Hernandez led the morning round with 380.55 points. He won SECs in February with a final score of 440.45.

The Big Ten will be well-represented in the springboard finals. Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco, Purdue’s Gregory Duncan, and Ohio State Lyle Yost all made top-8, joining Miami’s Brodie Scapens and Stanford’s Conor Casey. Miami and Ohio State also placed divers in the consols.

1-Meter Diving Prelims

Top 16 qualifiers:

Day 2 Ups/Downs (Updated to Include Diving)

All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 Mtr Diving California 6/4 2/1 2/3 2/0 0/0 Texas 5/6 1/2 1/3 1/0 2/1 Florida 3/4 2/2 0/1 1/1 0/0 Georgia 3/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 Arizona 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Michigan 1/2 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 Ohio State 1/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 NC State 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Stanford 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 Missouri 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Indiana 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 LSU 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 Miami 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 GT 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Texas A&M 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 PITT 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 VT 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Purdue 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 ND 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Utah 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 UVA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Florida St 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wisconsin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Kentucky 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 UNC 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Tennessee 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Scored Prelims + Current Scores

The following Day 2 scores are based on prelims only. The 9-16 divers will compete in the consolation final, while the top-8 divers will have another chance to improve their positions in the diving final. These scores do not include the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay, which will be swum as timed finals in tonight’s session.