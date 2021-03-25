Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Texas Adds 34 Prelims Points After Diving

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Day Two

Texas added two A-final qualifiers and one consolation final qualifier in 1-meter diving on Thursday, filling in 34 points of the 60-point hole they were in vis-à-vis Cal after swimming prelims this morning. Senior Jordan Windle and freshman Noah Duperre qualified 3rd and 4th, while freshman Brendan McCourt’s 310.20 points put him in consols. McCourt scored 353.70 points on the 1-meter board at Big 12 Championships for a 5th-place finish so he has the potential to pick up a few extra points in the consolation final.

Louisiana State senior Juan Hernandez led the morning round with 380.55 points. He won SECs in February with a final score of 440.45.

The Big Ten will be well-represented in the springboard finals. Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco, Purdue’s Gregory Duncan, and Ohio State Lyle Yost all made top-8, joining Miami’s Brodie Scapens and Stanford’s Conor Casey. Miami and Ohio State also placed divers in the consols.

1-Meter Diving Prelims

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. Juan Hernandez (LSU) 380.55
  2. Conor Casey (STAN) 379.50
  3. Jordan Windle (TEX) 379.30
  4. Noah Duperre (TEX) 376.45
  5. Andrew Capobianco (IND) 369.80
  6. Gregory Duncan (PUR) 367.85
  7. Brodie Scapens (MIAF) 339.60
  8. Lyle Yost (OSU) 338.90
  9. Joseph Canova (OSU) 328.50
  10. Matthew Wade (TENN) 327.00
  11. Tazman Abramowicz (UW) 326.15
  12. Alexander Hart (UNC) 319.85
  13. Jack Matthews (MIAF) 310.95
  14. Brendan McCourt (TEX) 310.20
  15. Chase Lane (UK) 303.35
  16. Carlo Lopez (MIZ) 302.65

Day 2 Ups/Downs (Updated to Include Diving)

All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 Mtr Diving
California 6/4 2/1 2/3 2/0 0/0
Texas 5/6 1/2 1/3 1/0 2/1
Florida 3/4 2/2 0/1 1/1 0/0
Georgia 3/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0
Arizona 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Michigan 1/2 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0
Ohio State 1/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1
NC State 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Stanford 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0
Missouri 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
Indiana 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0
LSU 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0
Miami 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1
GT 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Texas A&M 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
PITT 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
VT 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Purdue 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
ND 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Utah 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
UVA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Florida St 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wisconsin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Kentucky 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
UNC 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Tennessee 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Scored Prelims + Current Scores

The following Day 2 scores are based on prelims only. The 9-16 divers will compete in the consolation final, while the top-8 divers will have another chance to improve their positions in the diving final. These scores do not include the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay, which will be swum as timed finals in tonight’s session.

Team Projected Total Day 2 Day 2 Swimming Day 2 Diving Day 2 S&D Day 1 Actual
1 Cal 156 122 122 34
2 Texas 134 60 34 94 40
3 Florida 90 60 60 30
4 Georgia 76 50 50 26
5 Texas A&M 49 17 17 32
6 Stanford 47 6 17 23 24
7 NC State 41 13 13 28
8 Arizona 38.5 28.5 28.5 10
9 Indiana 37.5 5.5 14 19.5 18
10 Michigan 31 19 19 12
11 Ohio State 30.5 4.5 20 24.5 6
12 LSU 29 9 20 29 0
13 Virginia Tech 28 14 14 14
14 Louisville 22 0 0 22
15 Mizzou 16.5 11.5 1 12.5 4
16 Miami 16 0 16 16 0
17 Georgia Tech 14.5 14.5 14.5 0
18 Virginia 13.5 5.5 5.5 8
19 Purdue 13 0 13 13 0
20T Pittsburgh 11 11 11 0
20T Notre Dame 11 9 9 2
22 Tennessee 7 0 7 7 0
23 Wisconsin 6 0 6 6 0
24 North Carolina 5 0 5 5 0
25 Utah 3 3 3 0
26T Florida State 2 2 2 0
26T Kentucky 2 0 2 2 0

 

0
