2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Texas Adds 34 Prelims Points After Diving

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Day Two
Texas added two A-final qualifiers and one consolation final qualifier in 1-meter diving on Thursday, filling in 34 points of the 60-point hole they were in vis-à-vis Cal after swimming prelims this morning. Senior Jordan Windle and freshman Noah Duperre qualified 3rd and 4th, while freshman Brendan McCourt’s 310.20 points put him in consols. McCourt scored 353.70 points on the 1-meter board at Big 12 Championships for a 5th-place finish so he has the potential to pick up a few extra points in the consolation final.
Louisiana State senior Juan Hernandez led the morning round with 380.55 points. He won SECs in February with a final score of 440.45.
The Big Ten will be well-represented in the springboard finals. Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco, Purdue’s Gregory Duncan, and Ohio State Lyle Yost all made top-8, joining Miami’s Brodie Scapens and Stanford’s Conor Casey. Miami and Ohio State also placed divers in the consols.
1-Meter Diving Prelims
Top 16 qualifiers:
- Juan Hernandez (LSU) 380.55
- Conor Casey (STAN) 379.50
- Jordan Windle (TEX) 379.30
- Noah Duperre (TEX) 376.45
- Andrew Capobianco (IND) 369.80
- Gregory Duncan (PUR) 367.85
- Brodie Scapens (MIAF) 339.60
- Lyle Yost (OSU) 338.90
- Joseph Canova (OSU) 328.50
- Matthew Wade (TENN) 327.00
- Tazman Abramowicz (UW) 326.15
- Alexander Hart (UNC) 319.85
- Jack Matthews (MIAF) 310.95
- Brendan McCourt (TEX) 310.20
- Chase Lane (UK) 303.35
- Carlo Lopez (MIZ) 302.65
Day 2 Ups/Downs (Updated to Include Diving)
|All
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|1 Mtr Diving
|California
|6/4
|2/1
|2/3
|2/0
|0/0
|Texas
|5/6
|1/2
|1/3
|1/0
|2/1
|Florida
|3/4
|2/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0/0
|Georgia
|3/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Arizona
|2/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Michigan
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|Ohio State
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|NC State
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Stanford
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Missouri
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Indiana
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|LSU
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Miami
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|GT
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Texas A&M
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|PITT
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|VT
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Purdue
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|ND
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Utah
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|UVA
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Florida St
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Wisconsin
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Kentucky
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|UNC
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Tennessee
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
Scored Prelims + Current Scores
The following Day 2 scores are based on prelims only. The 9-16 divers will compete in the consolation final, while the top-8 divers will have another chance to improve their positions in the diving final. These scores do not include the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay, which will be swum as timed finals in tonight’s session.
|Team
|Projected Total Day 2
|Day 2 Swimming
|Day 2 Diving
|Day 2 S&D
|Day 1 Actual
|1
|Cal
|156
|122
|122
|34
|2
|Texas
|134
|60
|34
|94
|40
|3
|Florida
|90
|60
|60
|30
|4
|Georgia
|76
|50
|50
|26
|5
|Texas A&M
|49
|17
|17
|32
|6
|Stanford
|47
|6
|17
|23
|24
|7
|NC State
|41
|13
|13
|28
|8
|Arizona
|38.5
|28.5
|28.5
|10
|9
|Indiana
|37.5
|5.5
|14
|19.5
|18
|10
|Michigan
|31
|19
|19
|12
|11
|Ohio State
|30.5
|4.5
|20
|24.5
|6
|12
|LSU
|29
|9
|20
|29
|0
|13
|Virginia Tech
|28
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Louisville
|22
|0
|0
|22
|15
|Mizzou
|16.5
|11.5
|1
|12.5
|4
|16
|Miami
|16
|0
|16
|16
|0
|17
|Georgia Tech
|14.5
|14.5
|14.5
|0
|18
|Virginia
|13.5
|5.5
|5.5
|8
|19
|Purdue
|13
|0
|13
|13
|0
|20T
|Pittsburgh
|11
|11
|11
|0
|20T
|Notre Dame
|11
|9
|9
|2
|22
|Tennessee
|7
|0
|7
|7
|0
|23
|Wisconsin
|6
|0
|6
|6
|0
|24
|North Carolina
|5
|0
|5
|5
|0
|25
|Utah
|3
|3
|3
|0
|26T
|Florida State
|2
|2
|2
|0
|26T
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0