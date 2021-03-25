2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Texas won the 800 free relay last night, with Cal second and the rest of the field over two seconds behind the Bears.
This morning, the team race will start to take shape, with prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free set to run. Kieran Smith of Florida will meet challengers like Jake Magahey of Georgia and Drew Kibler of Texas in the 500 free, while the field will try to get as close to Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas as possible in the 200 IM and try to pick off a spot in the A-final.
The 50 free is one of the most competitive events this week, with seven men already under 19 seconds this year, including freshman leader Adam Chaney of Florida. Keep an eye on the other first-year talents, like Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger, Virginia’s Matt Brownstead and Alabama’s Matt King in this race, as they’ve all been 18-high this season. The upstart rookies will try to take down Cal senior Ryan Hoffer, a seasoned competitor and defending 50 free champion.
500 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- American Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- U.S. Open Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- Meet Record: 4:08.19, Townley Haas (Texas) – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Townley Haas (Texas), 4:08.19
- 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith (Florida), 4:06.32
200 IM – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- American Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Meet Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (Cal) – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:38.14
- 2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:39.91
50 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- American Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Meet Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.63
- 2020 Top Performer: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.87
LET’S GOOOOOOOO
500 Free: Cal 2 Up 1 Down
Texas 1 Up 3 Down
200 IM: Cal 3 Up / 2 Down
Texas 1 Up / 2 Down
50 free Cal 1 Up/ 1 Down
Texas 1Up
1- Meter Cal 0/0
Texas 2 Up/ 1 Down
I think both Foster’s A Final in the IM’s. Who do you think the 3 down in the 500 for Texas?