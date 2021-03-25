Hoffer Splits 18.06, Cal Swims #3 200 Free Relay Performance Ever – 1:14.36

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal won the 200 free relay tonight in a blazing-fast 1:14.36, led by a monster 18.06 second leg from senior Ryan Hoffer. That time is the third-best 200 free relay performance ever, behind Auburn in 2009 and Stanford in 2009. It’s also a new school record, cutting down the old record by a tenth.

SPLITS

Hoffer’s split is the 14th-best split of all time, while Caeleb Dressel holds 11 of the top 12 fastest splits (and five of the top six). Hoffer’s split makes him the fourth-best performer behind Dressel, Vladimir Morozov and Kristian Gkolomeev.

Bjorn Seeliger was 18.72 leading off, the Swedish freshman hitting a lifetime best, before Hoffer hit his 18.06, which was followed by an 18.51 from Daniel Carr. At his first NCAAs, senior Nate Biondi anchored them to the win at 19.07, holding off a charging Florida team that touched second in 1:14.48 tonight.

Eric Friese of Florida was fantastic anchoring them and making it a close race, splitting 18.38 on the end. Florida moves to the #6 spot on the all-time performance list.

Tonight, Cal surpassed Florida’s Dressel-led 1:14.39, which was the fastest swim sans super suits in history.

