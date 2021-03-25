Ohio HS DI State Qualifier Thomas Ray Commits to Old Dominion for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Thomas Ray of Columbus, OH has announced his decision to continue his academic and athletic career at Old Dominion University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. He is currently a senior at Upper Arlington High School and he swims year-round for the Upper Arlington Swim Club. He swims both club and high school swimming under the direction of Coach Mike de Bear.

I am excited to announce my commitment to Old Dominion University! Thank you to all my coaches, friends and family for all your support. Can’t wait to be a Monarch!

Ray was the runner-up in the 500 free at his 2021 high school district champions. In February, he competed at the Central, East, and Southeast DI District Meet in the 200 and 500 free. He touched second in the 500 behind Zach Stump of Coffman High School, taking 6.98 seconds off of his entry time for a new personal best time of 4:39.44. Ray also went a personal best time in the 200 free (1:44.53), touching 11th. Finally, he swam the second leg of Upper Arlington’s third-place finish in the 400 free relay.

Grant Kennedy led off the relay, followed by Hayden Jay, Ray, and Avery Voss. He went on to swim the 500 free and the 400 free relay at the 2021 Ohio State High School Division I Championships a week later. He finished 13th in the 500 free, going a 0.9 seconds slower than he had at the district meet. He swam the third leg of Upper Arlington’s 400 free relay which touched 5th.led off the relay, followed by, Ray, and

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 50.59

200 free – 1:44.53

500 free – 4:39.44

1650 free – 16:47.98

400 IM – 4:20.03

Ray will make an immediate impact on Old Dominion’s distance group. His 500 and 1650 times would have made him the team’s fastest swimmer this season. Additionally, he would have been their fourth-fastest 200 freestyler, which would have likely earned him a spot on the 800 free relay.

The Monarchs finished fourth at the 2021 CCSA Men’s Championships. Ray would have finished 8th in the 500 free and 11th in the 1650 free. He would have earned a spot in the B-final of the 200 free.

