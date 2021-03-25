SMU Picks Up Verbal from 2019 Greensboro Futures Finalist Samuel Tiblier

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Southern Methodist University has picked up a verbal commitment from sprint freestyler Samuel Tiblier of Franklin, TN. Tiblier is a senior at Brentwood Academy and he competes year-round for the Nashville Swim Club.

SMU offers an opportunity for me to both pursue my dream of swimming and college, and becoming a doctor.

In 2019 Tiblier competed at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro. He swam the 50, 100, and 200 free, touching 54th, 17th, and 46th, respectively. His 100 free prelims swim earned Tiblier a spot in the B-final. In finals, he moved up to 14th. He went personal best times in the 50 and 100 free.

Last high school season, Tiblier earned two bronze medals at the TISCA Tennessee State Championship. Only a week earlier, the Brentwood Academy junior had taken home gold medals in the 100 and 200 free at his regional champs. At the state meet, Tiblier snagged a spot in the A-finals of the 100 and 200 free. He touched third in each event in finals, claiming Brentwood’s only two individual medals. He anchored his school’s 200 free and medley relays, touching 8th and 4th.

Tiblier holds 9 out of 11 of Brentwood Academy’s school records: 50 and 100 free, 100 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 IM, and 3 relays.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.91

100 free – 45.54

200 free – 1:40.39

The Mustangs will welcome Tiblier in the fall of 2021. His times will help the team earn move up in the rankings at the AAC Championships. His top times would have placed him in the B-finals of the 100 and 200 free at the 2019-2020 conference champs.

SMU has picked up numerous swimmers for its class of 2025. Angus Corbeau, Cotton Fields, Joe Rusnock, Max Zuanich, Pierce Thionville, Rob McCall, Russell Exum, Rylan Stevenson, and Sawyer Inglis have already announced their intention to swim for the Mustangs.

