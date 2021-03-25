SMU Picks Up Verbal from 2019 Greensboro Futures Finalist Samuel Tiblier

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SMU offers an opportunity for me to both pursue my dream of swimming and college, and becoming a doctor.
Top SCY Times:
- 50 free – 20.91
- 100 free – 45.54
- 200 free – 1:40.39
The Mustangs will welcome Tiblier in the fall of 2021. His times will help the team earn move up in the rankings at the AAC Championships. His top times would have placed him in the B-finals of the 100 and 200 free at the 2019-2020 conference champs.
SMU has picked up numerous swimmers for its class of 2025. Angus Corbeau, Cotton Fields, Joe Rusnock, Max Zuanich, Pierce Thionville, Rob McCall, Russell Exum, Rylan Stevenson, and Sawyer Inglis have already announced their intention to swim for the Mustangs.
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].
About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour
Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.
Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster
FFT is a SwimSwam partner.