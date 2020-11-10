Rylan Stevenson Verbally Commits to Stacked SMU Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rylan Stevenson, a senior at Lodi High School in Lodi, California, has announced his verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University for 2021-22. He will be a second-generation collegiate swimmer as his father, Tedder Stevenson, swam at University of the Pacific.

“I would like to proudly announce that I will be committing to Southern Methodist University. I will be continuing my academic and athletic career in the beautiful city of Dallas. I would like to thank my family and coaches for supporting me throughout my career it’s never been easy but I’m glad we made it through. I would also like to thank coach Rody and coach Keith for seeing my potential and adding me to the mustangs. 🐎🔴🔵”

Stevenson swims year-round with California Gold Swim Team and specializes in sprint free and breast. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 100 breast and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 free. Last December at 2019 Winter Juniors West, he competed in the 50/100 free and 100 breast. Two months later he swam at 2020 Carlsbad Sectionals and scored four new times in the 100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He placed 10th in both the 50 free and 100 free and 30th in the 100 fly. His best 50 free and 100 breast times come from 2019 Far Westerns, where he won the 50 free, was 3rd in the 100 free and placed 7th in the 100 breast. In LCM, most of his best times date from the summer of 2019 when he was an A-finalist in the 50 free and 100 breast at Sectionals and notched PBs in the 50 free (23.70), 100 breast (1:05.98), 100 fly (59.92), and 200 IM (2:12.61).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.71

100 free – 45.39

200 free – 1:41.89

100 breast – 56.75

100 fly – 50.10

200 IM – 1:54.05

Stevenson will join a loaded class of 2025 at SMU when he heads to Dallas next fall. The Mustangs have also received verbal commitments form Angus Corbeau, Cotton Fields, Joe Rusnock, Max Zuanich, Pierce Thionville, Russell Exum, and Sawyer Inglis. SMU had five sub-21 sprinters on the roster last year; he will overlap with 3 of them: Riley Hill (20.16), Charlie Kaye (20.55), and Justin Baker (20.67). Connor Dalbo (54.12), AJ Mainord (54.89), and Braydon Rudd (54.95) are the returning breaststrokers.

