Fast-rising Breaststroker Lindsey Hosch (2022) to be 3rd Generation Longhorn

The University of Texas women’s swimming and diving team have picked up their first public verbal commitment from the high school class of 2022 from Dallas, Texas native Lindsey Hosch.

“I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas!!! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family for helping make this dream come true. I can’t wait to be a longhorn, HOOK ‘EM! 🤘🏼🧡🤠”

A junior at Highland Park High School, Hosch swims year-round with Elite Swim Program in Dallas. She competed as a sophomore at the Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February and placed 2nd in the 100 breast (1:03.96) and 7th in the 100 fly (58.37). Her 1:03 was a breaststroke PB at the time, as was the 57.37 she clocked in the fly in prelims. In August, she competed in her first meet post-quarantine when ESP hosted the STAR in a sprint meet. There, Hosch dropped 2.20 seconds in the 100 breast to earn her first Junior Nationals cut. She also notched a PB of 29.18 in the 50 breast and was just off her best in the 100 fly with 58.22. This month, at the Lakeside Fall Classic, she added a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 breast, dropping more than 2.7 seconds to place 3rd with 2:18.32.

In addition to her Summer and Winter Juniors cuts, Hosch is a Futures qualifier in the 100 fly. Her best 100m breast time (1:15.57) comes from the summer of 2019 at Austin Sectionals but her 200m breast PB (2:44.50) dates from the summer of 2016.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.18

100 breast – 1:01.76

200 breast – 2:18.32

100 fly – 57.37

50 free – 24.92

100 free – 53.68

200 free – 1:53.99

200 IM – 2:09.14

Hosch will be a third-generation Longhorn when she heads to Austin in the fall of 2022. She will overlap two years with Texas freshman Anna Elendt, who has already been 1:00/2:12 in the 100/200 breast so far this season.

