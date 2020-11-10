2021 Big East Conference Championships Pushed to April

The Big East Conference will move its conference championships to April amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson confirmed to SwimSwam on Monday. This would put the meet after the NCAA championships.

The Big East is at least the third conference to move its conference championships to April over the last couple of months. The Mid-Atlantic Conference will also be holding its conference championships in April, as will the Missouri Valley Conference.

Like many other conferences, the Big East opted to postpone athletic competition during the fall semester.

The 2021 Big East Championships are expected to be held April 7-10 at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Last year they were held at the University of Buffalo.

The NCAA swimming and diving championships are scheduled to take place in March, with the women’s meet taking place in Greensboro and the men’s meet in Iowa City. If swimmers qualify, they will be eligible to compete at NCAAs, even though they will be held before conference championships.

The Big East had no swimmers qualify for NCAAs last year. The last team among current Big East schools to have scored at NCAAs was the UConn women’s team in 2019, though at the time they were members of the AAC. Only UConn and Villanova are among current Big East schools that have scored at NCAAs. Villanova scored in 2013.

The teams in the Big East that sponsor swimming and diving programs are Butler University, UConn, Georgetown, Providence College, St. John’s University, Seton Hall, Villanova, and Xavier University.

At the 2020 Big East conference championships, Xavier won for the first time in four years on the men’s side, while the Villanova women won their sixth straight title.