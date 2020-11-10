Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Reona Aoki Lowers Own JPN Record In 50 Breaststroke

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 9

The Tokyo Frog Kings are in the midst of International Swimming League (ISL) match #9, contesting events against Energy Standard, Iron, and the Toronto Titans. After one day of action, Energy Standard leads the pack with 300.5 points, while the Frog Kings are next in line with 235 points.

Contributing 6 points to Tokyo in the women’s 50m breaststroke was Reona Aoki, with the 25-year-old placing 3rd in the sprint with a new lifetime best of 29.57. Winning the race was Benedetta Pilato of Energy Standard, with the youngster posting a time of 29.13, while Ida Hullko of Iron hit 29.46 for 2nd place.

For Aoki, however, her 29.57 time now represents the Japanese national record, overtaking her own previous PB of 29.97 from last year. With her ISL race this evening she knocked exactly .40 from the mark she established at the 2019 Japan Short Course Championships.

In match #8 Aoki broke through the women’s 50m breast skins into the 2nd round after finishing 3 behind Lilly King of Cali Condors and Alia Atkinson of London Roar. She wound up placing 4th in the next round and not moving on.

0
