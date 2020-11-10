Olympic Trials Qualifier Kyla Maloney (2022) Adds Another Verbal for Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kyla Maloney from Atlanta, Georgia has announced her intention to swim at Auburn University in the class of 2026.

“I could not be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Auburn University!!! Thank you so much to my friends, family, teammates and coaches for being part of this amazing adventure! 💙🧡WAR EAGLE🧡💙”

Maloney is a junior at Chamblee Charter High School. She swims year-round for the club team Dynamo Swim Club. She won the 4A-5A 100 back (54.57) and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:52.65) at the 2020 Georgia 1A-5A (small schools) State Swimming and Diving Championships. She also led off the state-champion 200 medley relay (25.63 back) and the 5th-place 400 free relay (52.51).

In club swimming she had an outstanding meet at 2020 Southern Premier, finaling in the 50/100/200/500 free and 100/200 back and taking home lifetime bests in the 50/100/500 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. She was an A-finalist in both backstrokes and her 200 back time was a Winter U.S. Open qualifying time. She also scored a 2020 Olympic Trials cut in the 100m back at the time trial, going 1:02.63. Maloney competed in the 100/200 back at 2019 Winter Juniors East and was a B finalist in both events. In the summer of 2019 she finished 8th in the 100m back and 17th in the 200m back at Greensboro Futures.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 54.40

200 back – 1:57.84

50 free – 24.09

100 free – 52.41

200 free – 1:52.18

200 IM – 2:10.48

Maloney will join Dynamo teammate Ainsley Jones, Carly Sebring, and Morgan Gore in the Auburn class of 2026. It took 53.63/1:56.18 to score in the 100/200 back at 2020 SEC Championships where the Auburn women finished 5th out of 12 teams.

