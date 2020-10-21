Olympic Trials Qualifier Ainsley Jones (2022) Sends Verbal to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Ainsley Jones from Atlanta, Georgia has announced her intention to swim for Auburn University in 2022-23. She wrote on social media:

“I’m SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Auburn University!! Endless thanks to my teammates, coaches, and family for their support in this journey! WAR EAGLE🧡💙”

Jones is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Dunwoody High School and Dynamo Swim Club. She is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200m breast and a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast. She was runner-up in the Class 6A 100 breast (1:03.69) and placed 5th in the 200 IM (2:06.06) as a freshman at the 2019 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet. She also led off the 5th-place 200 free relay (24.57) and swam breast (29.77) on the 5th-place 200 medley relay. She did not compete at the 2020 high school state meet.

Jones started 2020 with strong performances at the Speedo Southern Premier meet, going best times in the SCY 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She placed 7th in the 100 breast (1:02.90), 3rd in the 200 breast (2:12.80), 24th in the 100 fly (57.09), 21st in the 200 fly (2:06.75), 10th in the 200 IM (2:05.84), and 6th in the 400 IM (4:25.48).

At 2019 Winter Juniors East, she came in 12th in the 100 breast (1:02.87) and 5th in the 200 breast (2:13.34). She notched PBs in both the 100 breast and 200 IM in prelims. A week earlier, she competed at 2019 U.S. Open in the 100/200m breast and clocked best times in both events (1:02.61/2:03.53).

In March, at the Long Course Time Trial during Southern Premier, Jones picked up her first 2020 Olympic Trials cut, going 2:32.95 in the 200m breast.

Best SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:02.61

200 breast – 2:12.80

200 IM – 2:03.53

400 IM – 4:23.29

100 fly – 57.09

200 fly – 2:06.75

Carly Sebring, Kyla Maloney, and Morgan Gore have also committed to the Auburn for 2022-23. The Tigers finished 5th of 12 women’s teams at the 2020 SEC Championships. Jones’ best times would already score at conference in the 200 breast (C final). It took 1:01.82 to get a second swim in the 100 breast and 1:59.44/4:17.06 to final in the 200/400 IM.

