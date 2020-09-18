Auburn Gets Verbal Nod from Sprinter Carly Sebring for Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carly Sebring has verbally committed to the Auburn Tigers for fall 2022. Sebring trained for most of her age group career with Nation’s Capital Swim Club, where she was part of multiple NAG relay records, though she just switched to Rockville Montgomery Swim Club in June of this year.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University! Coach Taylor and his amazing coaching staff have made me feel welcomed and part of the family since day one. I want to thank my family, coaches and friends who have supported me over the years and I cannot wait to represent Auburn in the Fall of 2022. WAR EAGLE!!! #WDE”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.04

100 free – 50.20

200 free – 1:48.47

500 free – 4:58.36

50 back – 25.53

100 back – 54.72

200 back – 2:00.51

100 breast – 1:04.83

100 fly – 53.90

200 fly – 2:01.91

200 IM – 2:01.81

400 IM – 4:23.02

Sebring is very talented across any stroke, with sprint free, back and fly standing out as her best disciplines.

A junior at Damascus High School in Maryland, Sebring has never lost an individual Maryland 1-3A high school championships individual title. As a freshman in February of 2019, she won the 100 free (50.84) and 200 IM (2:03.32), and she took the 50 free (23.69) and 100 free (50.90) in 2020 as a sophomore.

Last summer, Sebring competed at the 2019 NCSA Summer Championships in long course, where she made A-finals in the 50 fly (27.95), 100 fly (1:02.64) and 100 back (1:03.73).

Auburn’s sprint group was very impressive last season, with five women at 22.3 or better in the 50 free and four under 49 in the 100 free. At 21.5/46.8 and 21.6/47.2, respectively, Julie Meynen and Claire Fisch led the sprint free group in 2019-20. The Tigers weren’t quite as strong in fly and back, and Sebring would’ve ranked #3 in the 100 fly and #4 in the 100 back on Auburn’s top times list last year.

Sebring is Auburn’s first commit on the women’s side for the class of 2026.

