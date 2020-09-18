Florida State Postpones Swim Practices Until October 2 Over COVID Concerns

Florida State’s swimming practices are on hold until next month over coronavirus concerns, a source close to the program tells SwimSwam.

FSU will not be able to practice until October 2, the source says. The postponement is due to concerns over COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Florida State athletics department gave the following statement: “Florida State has no comment at this time.”

Florida saw a major spike in coronavirus cases over the summer, but the total numbers have subsided somewhat since mid-August. A month ago, Florida was seeing about 4500 new cases a day – From August 19-21, new daily cases ranged from 4300 to 4600.

In September, the most recent days of data show about 3,297 cases on September 16 and 3,239 on September 17. But in FSU’s specific area, the trend has been different, with a spike as college classes began to resume.

Leon County, which includes FSU’s Tallahassee campus, saw relatively low case numbers in August surge at the beginning of September, peaking at 336 new cases on September 4. Since then, cases have dropped to about 157 and 152 in the most recent two days of data.

Florida State competes in the ACC, where a number of programs have had to halt training amid coronavirus outbreaks. That includes Boston College last week, and NC State and UNC before that.