Tennessee Adds Another for 2022: Austrian Butterflier Martin Espernberger

Austrian national Martin Espernberger has verbally committed to Auburn for fall 2022. Espernberger was stationed in Florida for a bit of 2020, racing with the Bolles School Sharks in late winter/early spring before the pandemic hit the United States.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Tennessee!!! I chose Tennessee because of the many amazing opportunities and the incredible coaching staff. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for their continued support. I can’t wait to be a part of the fam! GO VOLS!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 fly – 24.61 / 21.87

100 fly – 54.58 / 48.02

200 fly – 2:01.06 / 1:47.13

200 IM – 2:09.47 / 1:52.06

Espernberger is pretty exclusively a butterflier, though he’s strong at all three distances. At the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku, Espernberger clocked a lifetime best of 54.58 in the 100 fly semifinals before finishing seventh in the final. He also competed in the 200 fly, finishing tenth overall with a 2:04.82.

In the 50 fly and 200 fly, Espernberger went lifetime bests in July at a meet in Austria.

Tennessee had two men crack 46 seconds in the 100 fly last year, now-graduated Braga Verhage (45.9) and current senior Kayky Mota (45.6), while no other Vol was under 47 seconds in the event last season. Mota also posted a 1:42 in the 200 fly last year, as did Marc Hinawi, who has finished his eligibility.

It took a 47.2 and a 1:46.6 in the 100 fly and 200 fly, respectively, to make it back in C-finals at the 2020 SEC Championships; with his converted times, Espernberger isn’t far off of those standards.

Espernberger joins two others in Tennessee’s early rush of 2022 recruiting: Garret Green and Top 20 honorable mention Nick Simons.

