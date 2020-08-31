6x Oregon 6A Champ Nick Simons (2022) Makes Verbal Commitment to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nick Simons from Lake Oswego, Oregon has given the University of Tennessee men’s swimming and diving team its first verbal commitment from the class of 2022. Simons made our Way Too Early list of top 2022 recruits based on his having the class’s best 200 back after a massive drop from 1:49.9 to 1:44.9 as a sophomore.

“I am unbelievably excited to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Tennessee! The coaching staff and team values are a perfect fit for me. Thank you to friends, family, coaches and especially Coach Emily who have believed in me and helped get me to this point. Rocky Top!🍊#VFL”

Simons swims for the Lake Oswego Swim Club and is a rising junior at Jesuit High School in Portland. He won the 100 fly by .17 (50.16) and the 100 back by 1.5 seconds (49.57) at the 2020 Oregon High School 6A State Championships in February. He also led off Jesuit’s first-place 200 medley relay (23.21) and swam a leg on the winning 400 free relay, taking home a total of 4 gold medals and contributing significantly to Jesuit’s state title. In contrast, as a freshman in 2019, he won the 100 back (51.64), placed 15th in the 100 fly in prelims (54.56), and led off the medley relay with a 24.35 50 back.

Simons competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 100 back (49.39), 200 back (1:50.70), and 100 fly (50.83). His real breakthrough came three months later at the Region XII Senior Championships, where he blasted a 48.66 in the 100 back and a 1:44.92 in the 200 back and took down Jacob Pebley’s 15-16 state records in both events.

Top times:

200 back – 1:44.92

100 back – 48.66

50 back – 23.21

200 fly – 1:56.59

100 fly – 50.16

50 fly – 25.34

When he suits up for the Vols in the fall of 2022, Simons will be reunited with his longtime age group coach Patrick Beasley, who swam for Tennessee and returned to Knoxville in 2018 to coach for Tennessee Aquatics. Beasley is also a volunteer assistant coach for the Lady Vols.

