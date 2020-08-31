USC Women Pick Up Kiwi Butterflier Alice Waldow for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

New Zealand native Alice Waldow has verbally committed to the University of Southern California for 2021. She attends the Diocesan School for Girls and trains with United Swimming Club.

I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California!! Thank you to my coach, friends, and family for their support throughout the process. I can’t wait to be a part of the Trojan family #FightOn! I chose USC because their blend of swimming and academics is phenomenal. All of my experiences with the coaches and the swimmers have been awesome and everyone is so enthusiastic.

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 26.85 / 23.64

50 back – 29.94 / 25.60

100 back – 1:03.92 / 55.47

50 fly – 27.54 / 24.82

100 fly – 1:01.77 / 54.91

Waldow won three New Zealand Age Group Championship titles in 2019, taking wins in the 50 back, 100 back and 100 fly.

Two of USC’s top returning sprinters, Australian Jemma Schlicht and Kiwi Laticia Transom, are also the Trojans’ top returning butterflier and backstroker, respectively. USC also gets one season left with their top 50 freestyler last year, Marta Ciesla.

The USC women, who are pending their first season under new head coach Jeremy Kipp, are bringing in the #5 class of 2024 nationally. That includes a ton of sprint free talent, most notably from Kaitlyn Dobler (22.0/48.6) and Canadian backstroker Jade Hannah (25.8/56.2 FR, 59.6/2:09.2 BK LCM).

Waldow joins another international prospect, Canadian butterflier Gigi Sasseville, in USC’s class of 2025.

