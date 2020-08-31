Daily Swim Coach Workout #201

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

600 swim @ 8:30

1 x 100 free @ 1:30

1 x 50 back @ :50

1 x 100 free @ 1:30

1 x 50 br @ 1:00

1 x 100 free @ 1:30

1 x 50 fly @ :50

1 x 100 free @ 1:30

1 x 50 kick choice @ 1:00

Sprint 2x

3 x 50 desc 1-3 @ 1:00

4 x 25 ALL OUT @ :30

1 x 50 ez @ 1:00

Pre-set 2x

1 x 50 drill @ 1:00

1 x 50 DPS @ 1:00

2 x 25 (1 perfect, 1 fast) @ :30

Main set IM

1 x 200 free (1st 50 fast) @ 2:35

2 x 100 fly/bk (fly fast) @ 1:25

1 x 300 IM 70% effort @ 4:30

1 x 200 free (2nd 50 fast) @ 2:35

2 x 100 bk/br (back fast)@ 1:25

1 x 300 IM 80% effort @ 4:30

1 x 200 free (3rd 50 fast) @ 2:35

2 x 100 br/free (br fast)@ 1:25

1 x 300 IM 90% effort @ 4:30

1 x 200 free (4th 50 fast) @ 2:35

2 x 100 free (2nd 50 fast)@ 1:20

1 x 300 IM 100% effort @ 4:30

