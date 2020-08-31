Breaststroker Amelia Schaefer Verbally Commits to Swim for UCONN

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amelia Schaefer of Chantilly, Virginia has committed to swim for the University of Connecticut beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Connecticut! I am beyond thankful to my friends and family for all of their support and to my coaches who have helped me achieve my goals. I can’t wait to be a Husky and to see what the future holds! Go Huskies!”

Schaefer attends Chantilly High School, where she has finaled the VHSL Class 6 State Championship multiple times, coming in 14th in both the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke in 2019.

She also trains with Machine Aquatics. This past season, she swam at the yards-course Potomac Valley Senior Championship, where she made finals in the 200 breaststroke (2:23.14) and 200 IM (2:12.08).

Her best times in yards are:

100 Breast: 1:04.78

200 Breast: 2:21.00

200 IM: 2:09.41

400 IM: 4:33.52

200 Free: 1:58.30

500 Free: 5:06.01

When she arrives in Connecticut, Schaefer will add to UCONN’s deep IM and Freestyle groups, while also providing assistance in her primary breaststroke events. She will have one year of overlap with UCONN’s top breaststrokers Katelyn Walsh and Anna Mecca.

Although UCONN finished 6th out of 6 teams at the 2020 AAC Championships, the team is transferring to the Big East for this upcoming season. At the 2020 Big East Championships, Schaefer would’ve made the A-final in the 100 and 200 breaststroke with her best times, while she would’ve also made the B-Final in both the 400 IM and 500 freestyle, giving her plenty of events to choose from.

In June, UCONN announced that it will be cutting its men’s swimming and diving program after the 2020-2021 season as a result of a $40 million athletics deficit.

With her commitment, Schaefer joins Paige Sugra, Maggie Donlevy, and Claire Ryland in UCONN’s class of 2025.

