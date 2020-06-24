UConn Proposes Eliminating Men’s Swimming & Diving, 3 Other Sports

After weeks of speculation, the University of Connecticut officially proposed cutting its men’s swimming and diving program along with men’s tennis and cross country, as well as women’s rowing, at a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday morning, the Hartford Courant’s Alexa Phillippou reported.

Sources have told SwimSwam that the student-athletes were told that they will be able to continue training at the school for the next year under scholarship, but with no promise of any meets, due to the late timing of the announcement. The timing leaves athletes in a challenging position, as the possibility of transferring, especially transferring and receiving any scholarships, will be a tough sell at this late stage of the recruiting cycle for the fall of 2020.

According to Phillippou, UConn track and field representatives called into the meeting and one urged the board to consider the non-financial ramifications of the program. “You could be saving someone’s life if this program is not cut,” one alum reportedly said.

The school’s athletic department reportedly must slash $10 million from its budget over the next three years due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the university will be lowering its contribution to athletics from $40 million $30 million. According to a report by the Hartford Courant, in recent years, athletics has been taking in about $40 million and spending more than $80 million annually.

On May 23, athletic director David Benedict said that eliminating sports would be a major consideration, as UConn fields 24 varsity sports, which is eight more than the minimum for Division I status. UConn will join the Big East Conference on July 1 (and had to pay $17 million to exit the AAC), and its current sport count is six more than the average per school across the conference.

UConn’s situation is similar to that of East Carolina University, which announced the cut of four programs – including swimming & diving – last month as part of an effort to close a $10 million-per-year budget deficit. ECU previously sponsored 20 sports, which made it the second-biggest program in the AAC behind UConn’s 24.

The UConn men finished fourth out of four teams at the 2020 AAC Swimming & Diving Conference Championships, while the UConn women’s team finished sixth out of six teams. The defending men’s conference champions from ECU having now been cut, which coupled with UConn’s departure, leaves just Cincinnati and SMU sponsoring men’s swimming programs in the American.

According to data collected by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America, 43 Division I sports programs have now been cut amid the COVID-19 pandemic.