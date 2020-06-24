Colorado Time Systems Collaborates with SwimTopia to Streamline Meets

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore Company, and SwimTopia have entered a partnership designed to assist swim teams with running meets efficiently and economically.

The Dolphin Wireless Timing System rental packages, together with SwimTopia’s 14-day free trial of Meet Maestro meet management software will provide an affordable option to safely conduct a sanctioned competition or virtual meet.

The Dolphin system is a completely wireless timing system and includes a start unit to give timers a synchronized start thereby improving accuracy in the meet times. The rental program offers 12 wireless stopwatches, a start unit, and a base unit to transmit all of the times wirelessly back to the Meet Maestro’s management computer.

Meet Maestro is SwimTopia’s meet management platform that is designed to simplify running swim meets with a sleek, easy-to-learn user interface. Meet Maestro integrates seamlessly with the CTS Dolphin wireless timing system.

“We are thankful for our partnership with SwimTopia as our values align to bring a cost-effective timing solution to teams who are getting back in the water,” said Rick Connell, Colorado Time Systems Vice President & General Manager. “It is important to us that we provide this option to help teams compete safely while being able to embrace competition again.”

“Meet Maestro offers teams an easy way to run virtual meets, and when combined with Colorado Time Systems’ Dolphin Wireless Stopwatches teams are able to streamline running their meets and remove the paper exchange from the pool deck, saving time and energy, and increasing safety. The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone, and we’re pleased to be working with CTS to respond to the needs of swim teams around the country”, said Elli Overton, SwimTopia’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS): Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com

About SwimTopia: Launched in 2011 with a focus on ease-of-use and exceptional support, SwimTopia helps swim teams save time and increase fundraising with a modern, cloud-based software platform providing web content management, electronic commerce, online registration, volunteer coordination, team communications, online swim meet entries, meet management, and more. SwimTopia is the flagship product of Austin-based Team Topia Inc., a graduate of the Capital Factory startup incubator. Learn more at www.swimtopia.com

About PlayCore: PlayCore is a purpose-driven company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at www.playcore.com

