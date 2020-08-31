Dynamo Breaststroker/IMer Henry Halloran Sends Verbal to Villanova for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dynamo Swim Club’s Henry Halloran has announced his verbal commitment to Villanova University for 2021.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Villanova University. Huge thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for always supporting me. Go cats!!! #novanation

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 58.61

200 breast – 2:05.34

200 IM – 1:53.17

400 IM – 4:01.87

Halloran is a breaststroker/IMer and the 2020 Georgia 4A/5A high school runner-up in the 200 IM, where he clocked his lifetime best 1:53.17. He also raced the 500 free at that meet, touching fourth in 4:41.68 after going 4:40.79 in prelims. On St. Pius X’s 200 medley relay, he split a 26.47 on the breast leg.

Villanova had two breaststrokers hit 2:03’s last season at the 2020 Big East Championships, but one just graduated and the other, Mishko Prikasky, has just one year of eligibility left. The Wildcats finished fourth out of five teams at that meet.

Halloran joins 57.5/2:04.0 breaststroker Andrew Mitchill, backstroker Carson Brockette, Joshua Brown and Aubrey Bowles in Villanova’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.