Andrew Mitchill (2021) Announces Verbal Commitment to Villanova

Andrew Mitchill from Killingworth, Connecticut has announced his intention to swim for Villanova University beginning in the 2021-22 season.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Villanova! I want to thank everyone who has been there for me along the way and who has kept me on track when things were tough. I’m looking forward to spending my senior year at Xavier with all my friends and family and I can’t wait to become apart [sic] of the Villanova swim and dive team! #GoCats”

Mitchill is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at Xavier High School. He won the 200 free (1:43.04) and 100 breast (57.61) at 2020 Southern Connecticut Conference Championships, a year after having placed 3rd in each event. Also in his sophomore season, he won the 500 free (4:38.26) and came in 3rd in the 100 breast (58.88) at the Connecticut Boys L Championships, before going on to the CIAC Open State Meet and finishing 7th and 8th in the respective events.

Mitchill does his club swimming with Middlesex Aquatics Club. He competed at 2020 Connecticut LSC Senior Short Course Championships in February and earned new PBs in the 50/100/1000 freestyles. He was a top-8 finisher in the 50/100/500/1000 free, and 200 breast, and top-16 in the 400 IM. Most of his best SCY times come from December, though, when he competed at the 18th Annual Bruce Hutchinson Holiday Classic. There, he won the 200 breast and 400 IM, was runner-up in the 100 breast and 200 free, and took 3rd in the 100 free. Last summer at Senior Zones, he finaled in the 200 free (1:58.77, 15th), 400 free (4:16.84, 25th), 100 breast (1:06.61, 4th), and 200 breast (2:27.35, 9th) and notched PBs in those four events plus the 50 free (25.19) and 100 free (55.00).

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:04.02

100 breast – 57.56

200 free – 1:40.84

500 free – 4:38.26

1000 free – 9:31.94

400 IM – 4:07.33

Mitchill will suit up with Carson Brockette in Villanova’s class of 2025. The Wildcats finished 4th in the men’s meet at 2020 Big East Conference Championships. He would have scored in both breaststroke events and in the 500 free and 400 IM at conference.

