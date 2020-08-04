Backstroker Carson Brockette Makes Verbal Commitment to Villanova

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Carson Brockette from Dallas, Texas has verbally committed to Villanova University’s class of 2025.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Villanova University! I want to send a huge thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all of their support along this journey. I look forward to working with the amazing coaching staff and team in 2021. Go Wildcats!”

Brockette attends Lake Highlands High School and swims year-round for Dallas Mustangs Swim Team. He specializes mainly in backstroke and freestyle and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 back. After finishing 2nd in the 100 back and 9th in the 200 free at Regionals, he went on to swim the 100 back at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A (largest high schools) State Championships and came in 19th in prelims. He had a breakout meet last spring at 2019 College Station Sectionals, where he earned PBs in the 200y free, 100y back, 100m back, 200y back, and 200m back while finaling in both the 100 back (18th) and 200 back (9th). Brockette competed at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200m backstroke events. He swam the 100/200y back at 2019 Winter Juniors West. His best times include:

SCY:

200 Free – 1:44.06

100 Back – 51.33

200 Back – 1:49.24

LCM:

100 Back – 59.69

200 Back – 2:05.89

Brockette will join the Villanova men’s swimming and diving team in the fall of 2021. He will be an immediate impact player for the Wildcats, who finished 4th at 2020 Big East Championships. Brockette’s best times would have scored in the A final of the 200 back and the B final of the 100 back. It took 1:43.01 to make it back in the 200 free.

Brockette is also accomplished in vocal music and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2018.

