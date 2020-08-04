Sandpipers of Nevada Distance Specialist Victoria Gutierrez Commits to UNLV

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sandpipers of Nevada distance specialist Victoria Gutierrez has committed to UNLV for this fall. Gutierrez was initially signed with Boise State in their class of 2024, but the program was cut one month ago.

Gutierrez competed and studied at Palo Verde High School. As UNLV’s women compete in the Mountain West Conference like Boise State’s women used to, she’ll stay in the same conference.

I’m so excited to announce my commitment to swim at UNLV this fall! While I’m disappointed my time at Boise State has been cut short, I’m grateful to have come to know such an incredible team. However, looking forward it is my honor and privilege to represent my home town and such an amazing team and university to start my collegiate career! Go Rebels!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 51.87

200 free – 1:49.68

500 free – 4:52.88

1000 free – 10:06.25

1650 free – 16:48.52

100 back – 56.88

200 back – 2:04.14

100 fly – 56.54

200 IM – 2:04.68

400 IM – 4:25.04

Gutierrez is a versatile talent, excelling in mid-distance and distance freestyle but showing promise in IM, backstroke and butterfly.

At the 2019 Nevada 3A/4A high school championships, Gutierrez finished fifth in the 50 free (24.53) and 100 free (54.02). Last summer, Gutierrez swam at the 2019 NCSA Summer Champs, her highest finish coming in the 400-meter free a 26th with a lifetime best (4:25.04).

Last season, Gutierrez would’ve been UNLV’s best miler, their #2 500 freestyler and their #4 200 freestyler. She would’ve also ranked third on the roster in both IM events. At the 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships, Gutierrez would’ve been the 1650 free runner-up and she would’ve made A-finals in the 200 free and 500 free.

Gutierrez joins fellow incoming freshmen Sarah Koopmans, Malia Fernandez and Ruby Howell.

