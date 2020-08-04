15-Year-Old Camila Pierce Swims 2:04 Lifetime Best 200 Fly at RSA Time Trial

RSA Back to the Races (Time Trial)

Friday-Sunday, July 31st-August 2nd

Hosted by Raleigh Swimming Association

Raleigh, NC

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Results

The Raleigh Swimming Association held a time trial for its swimmers this weekend, offering 3 days of spread out competition with multiple sessions to ensure swimmers would be able to stay safe while still getting the opportunity to race. RSA saw lifetime bests at an impressive clip. The RSA Twitter account was sending out updates on the swims:

43% of swims were lifetime best times in session 1 of the 2020 RSA's Back to the Races Meet! Now let's see what session 2 is going to bring us! #usaswimming #ncswimming — swimRSA (@swim_RSA) July 31, 2020

Breakdown by session: Session 1: 42% Best Times

Session 2: 61% Best Times

Session 3: 58% Best Times A lot of fast swimming left to go!#usaswimming #ncswimming #agegroupswimming — swimRSA (@swim_RSA) August 1, 2020

Day 3 Breakdown: Session 7: 40% Best Times

Session 8: 56% Best Times

Session 9: 71% Best Times Fantastic meet everyone! Let's get ready for round 2!#usaswimming #ncswimming #agegroupswimming — swimRSA (@swim_RSA) August 3, 2020

One of the most prolific swimmers of the meet was 15-year-old Camila Pierce, who swam 3 best times over the course of the weekend. Pierce’s first personal best came in the 100 fly, where she clocked a 56.97, taking .52 seconds off her previous best of 57.49. Pierce then went on to swim a 2:03.69 in the 200 backstroke, breaking the 2:05 mark for the first time in her career. Pierce then had her biggest drop of the weekend in her 5th event of the meet, where she posted a 2:04.58 200 fly. She entered the meet with a 2:07.07 lifetime best, marking a 2.49 second drop. Pierce also nearly raced to another best time in the 100 back, where she swam a 58.37, just off her best time of 58.24.

Another best time warrior was 16-year-old Michael Bock, who swam 5 best times over the course of the meet. Bock first had a monster drop in the 200 free, where he clocked a 1:48.65, coming in 6.7 seconds under his previous best time. He then went on to drop half a second in the 100 fly, where he posted a 51.86. Bock then had another big drop, swimming a 1:59.41 in the 200 IM, well under his previous best time of 2:03.83. It was the 200 fly where Bock saw his biggest drop of the weekend. Entering the meet with a 2:02.64 personal best, Bock blew that time away, swimming a 1:55.68. His 5th best time of the meet came in the 100 free, where he shaved .66 seconds off his 48.72 best time, swimming a 48.06. The only event Bock swam in which he didn’t post a personal best was the 50 free, where he swam a 22.02, missing his personal best of 22.00 by just .02 seconds.