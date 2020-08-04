Austin Swim Club Hires Roric Fink as New Head Coach

The Austin Swim Club in Austin, Texas has announced Roric Fink as the program’s new head coach. Fink comes to the program from the nearby University of Texas, where he was on deck for 8 seasons.

He will officially begin his tenure on August 15, and he replaces former head coach Chris Coghill.

In addition to head coaching duties, he will lead the team’s top Senior 1 group.

Fink had been coaching the Texas women’s program for eight seasons. He was an assistant coach from 2012 to 2017 before being promoted to associate head coach for the 2017-2018 season. Fink had previously coached at Missouri (two seasons as associate head coach) and Arizona (seven seasons as an assistant coach).

Fink has also coached the Tempe Sun Devils Aquatic Club and with the powerhouse Tucson Ford club in prior USA Swimming experience.

Fink had been Capitani’s top assistant every year since she took the Texas job in 2012. In 2019, the Longhorns had their best NCAA finish of the Capitani/Fink era, placing 5th nationally. The team had six top-10 finishes under that staff in seven NCAA Championships.

In 2020, Texas had 5 female swimmers qualify for the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships, which was the lowest count of the Carol Capitani era (which previously was 8 qualifiers in 2015).

The club was led by 6-time Olympic medalist Brendan Hansen, who resigned in 2018 after 4 years with the club. Among the program’s most noteworthy alumni are US World Junior Championship team member Matthew Willenbring and 2017 U.S. World Championships team member Dakota Luther.

Also Announced as new members of the coaching staff: