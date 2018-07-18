Brendan Hansen Resigns as Head Coach at Austin Swim Club

In an email sent to the membership on Wednesday evening, Brendan Hansen has announced his resignation as head coach of the Austin Swim Club. He has served in that capacity since 2014.

As an athlete, the 36-year old Hansen was a 6-time Olympic medalist including golds in the 400 medley relay at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympic Games. He also won 10 World Championships (6 in long course, 4 in short course) and held World Records in both the 100 and 200 meter breaststrokes in long course from 2004 through 2008.

As a coach with the Austin Swim Club, counted among Hansen’s athletes was Dakota Luther, who at just 17-years old qualified for the U.S. World Championship team last year in the 200 fly. He was also the coach of Matthew Willenbring, who was a member of the U.S. World Junior Championship team and won 3 medals before having them stripped after a positive doping test. Luther will swim at Georgia next season and Willenbring at Texas.

Texas rising sophomore Josh Artmann and Texas commit Kendall Shields also count among the 26 Austin Swim Club alums who are listed on the club’s alumni-swimming-in-college list.

Hansen’s full email:

Families of Austin Swim Club…

I am saddened to be writing this email, but I want the news to come from me versus you hearing through the grapevine. Unfortunately, this is the fastest way to reach you all–I would much rather tell each of you in person.

It is true, I am parting ways with Austin Swim Club. Owners Patti and Kevin Thompson and I have differing opinions as to the direction and operation of our team. I am leaving based on my own personal personal decision and my own free will.

I will deeply miss all of you and am forever grateful for the family we have created. Know I am not a stranger and will always care about each and every one of you and your families.

Thank you for our time together. If you have questions, I am always here.

Brendan Hansen