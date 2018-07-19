Purdue Snags Verbal Commitment from South African Nat’l Teamer Kate Beavon

Kate Beavon, the South African champion in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500m freestyle, has verbally committed to Purdue University for 2019-20.

“I’m so happy to announce my verbal commitment to Purdue University!🖤💛So excited to be part of the swimming team for 2019🏊🏻‍♀️

#boileruphammerdown”

Beavon attends St. Teresa’s School in Johannesburg, South Africa, and trains with coach Peter Williams at the Waterborn Swimming Club in Randburg. She holds multiple state age group records and three senior state records for the 400, 800 and 1500m freestyle. She represented South Africa at the 2015 and 2017 FINA Junior World Championships, at FINA World Championships in Budapest in 2017 and at the Commonwealth Games, Australia in 2018, where she was a finalist in the 800m freestyle and the 4 x 200m freestyle relay.

Best LCM times:

50m free – 29.29 (Central Gauteng Open Champs 12/2014)

100m free – 59.24 (AUSC Youth Games, Angola 12/2016)

200m free – 2:03.13 (SA National Senior Champs 4/2017)

400m free – 4:14.58 (SA National Senior Champs 4/2018)

800m free – 47.07 (SA National Senior Champs 4/2018)

1500m free – 17:01.11 (SA National Senior Champs 4/2018)

200m IM – 2:20.34 (AUSC Youth Games, Angola 12/2016)

400m IM – 4:57.63 (SA National Senior Champs 4/2017)

50m fly – 29.34 (SA Grand Prix 1/2017)

100m fly – 1:05.93 (Central Gauteng Open Champs 12/2015)

200m fly – 2:24.90 (SA Level 3 Age group Champs 3/2015)

State LCM records:

Senior

400, 800, 1500m Free

Age group

13 yrs – 400, 800m Free, 200, 400m IM, 200m Fly

14 yrs – 200, 400, 800m Free, 400m IM

15 yrs – 400, 800m Free

16 yrs – 200, 400, 800m Free, 400m IM

17 yrs – 200, 400, 800m Free

18 yrs – 200, 400, 800m Free

Major Achievements:

2015 – FINA Junior World Champs LCM, Singapore

25th – 800m Free

2016 – African Union Sport Council Zone 5 under 20 Games LCM, Angola

Gold – 200,400m Free

Gold – 200m IM (Championship record)

Gold – 4x100m Free relay

Gold – 4x100m Free Mixed relay

Gold – 4x100m Medley relay

Bronze – 100m Free

2017 – 17th FINA World Champs LCM

27th – 400m Free

29th – 800m Free

2017 – 6th FINA Junior World Champs LCM

15th – 1500m Free

17th – 800m Free

10th – 4x200m Free Relay

2018 – 21st Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia

8th – 800m Free (finalist)

12th – 400m Free

6th – 4x200m Free relay

2018 – SA Aquatics Champs (Senior) LCM

Gold – 200, 400, 800, 1500m Free (South African Champion)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].