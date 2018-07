Retour émotif sur l’Equipe Nationale à la 1e soirée des Essais Canadiens

Ruck, Overholt Highlight 13 Pan Pac Qualifiers On Day 1 Of CAN Trials Emily Overholt had an emotional win in the 400 IM on day 1 of Canadian Pan Pac Trials.

2018 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap The first day of finals is set to get underway from Edmonton.

Overholt, Padington Swim Season-Bests To Open Canadian Pan Pac Trials Emily Overholt swam her fastest 400 IM in the Canadian Trials prelims since finishing 5th at the Olympic Games two years ago.

Five Races To Watch At Canadian Pan Pac Trials Check out some of the best races to watch at the upcoming Canadian Pan Pac Trials in Edmonton.