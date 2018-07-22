Maggie MacNeil Declines Pan Pac Nomination In Favor Of Juniors In Fiji

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

18-year-old Maggie MacNeil of the London Aquatic Club has declined her nomination for the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in order to attend the Junior Pan Pacs in Fiji. MacNeil made the announcement on her private Instagram account.

On the post, she said:

“Over the moon to have qualified for my first senior national team and swam under the FINA “A” cut in the 100 fly. However, I have made the difficult decision to decline my nomination and attend Jr. Pan PACs in Fiji. Congrats to everyone who raced this weekend, good luck to those heading to Tokyo and can’t wait to compete with those heading to Fiji. As always, GO CANADA!”.

MacNeil first earned a spot on the Pan Pac team by placing 4th in the 100 freestyle, recording a new personal best of 56.05. Already qualified, she then swam another best time in the 100 fly, finishing as the runner-up to Penny Oleksiak in 58.44 to sneak under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 58.48.

MacNeil also competed at the Junior Pan Pacs two years ago in Maui, where she had three top-16 finishes including taking 5th in the 100 fly.

With MacNeil no longer on the team, the Canadian roster stands at 29 with one day remaining.