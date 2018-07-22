2018 Canadian Pan Pac Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The fourth day of finals from the 2018 Canadian Pan Pac Trials will feature just the 200 back, 50 free, and women’s 1500, with all five of the top seeds already qualified for the Pan Pac roster.

Among those in the running to add their name to the team tonight include Kennedy Goss, who was over two seconds under the FINA ‘A’ cut last year in the 200 back, Alex Loginov, who was 22.24 last year in the 50 free (‘A’ standard is 22.47), and a number of girls in the women’s 50 free. Kyla Leibel, the top seed, has already made the team, but Sarah Fournier, Sarah Watson, Sadie Fazekas and Charis Huddle are all in the mix to win.

Kylie Masse, Markus Thormeyer, Yuri Kisil and Mackenzie Padington are the four other top seeds. Also of note, #2 seed Javier Acevedo has scratched the men’s 200 back final.

Women’s 200 Back Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.53

Kylie Masse easily won her second event of the competition in the women’s 200 back, getting out to a big lead on the opening 50 in 29.90 before keeping the field at bay the rest of the way for a time of 2:08.94. She leads the world rankings at 2:05.98 this year.

Kennedy Goss of the Granite Gators (currently training in Indiana) actually out-split Masse over the final 150 metres, touching in a new season-best of 2:10.14 to get well under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 2:11.53. That will nominate her for the Pan Pac team.

Aela Janvier from Pointe-Claire put up a big best time to take 3rd in 2:11.82, with Mackenzie Glover (2:12.78) and Madison Broad (2:12.90) also producing solid swims for 4th and 5th.

Men’s 200 Back Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.55

Markus Thormeyer, UBCSC, 1:59.13 Sebastian Somerset, CASC, 2:01.86 Josh Zakala, ISC, 2:01.87

Women’s 50 Free Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 25.18

Men’s 50 Free Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 22.47

Women’s 1500 Free Timed Final