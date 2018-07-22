Sorenson, Tysoe Break 200 Back Pool Records On Day 3 Of Iowa Sectional

2018 SPEEDO SECTIONALS AT IOWA CITY

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

University of Iowa CRWC, Iowa City, IA

Long Course Meters

Meet Results

Webcast

The 3rd day of competition at the Iowa Sectional saw both the women’s and men’s 200 back pool records broken. Sophie Sorenson (Ames Cyclone Aquatics) broke the women’s 200 back record in prelims, posting a 2:13.31. That time shed 2.8 seconds off Sorenson’s previous best time. She took the race out pretty quick, posting a 1:04.98 on the first 100, and coming home in 1:08.33. In finals, Sorenson swam a 2:15.30, hanging on to win by over a second.

Cameron Tysoe (Wisconsin Aquatics) took the men’s 200 back in record fashion, posting a 1:59.97 to break 2:00 for the first time in his career. Tysoe also took his race out fast, swimming a 57.12 on the 1st 100. he came home in 1:02.85, splitting 31.20 and 31.65 respectively.

Nicholas Smith (Kentucky Aquatics) won the men’s 400 free with a 3:57.88. That was a massive best time by 5.17 seconds, marking his first-ever sub-4:00 performance. Smith swam a 55.94 on the 1st 100, then split 1:00.14, 1:00.99, and 1:00.81 respectively.

OTHER DAY 3 EVENT WINNERS: