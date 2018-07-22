Fournier, Goss & Sanderson Bring Canadian Pan Pac Roster Count To 29

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- July 18-22, 2018
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Kinsmen Sports Centre
- Full Selection Criteria
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Three swimmers added their names to the Canadian Pan Pac roster on day 4 of their Trials in Edmonton, with just one day remaining.
Sarah Fournier from CNQ was the only swimmer yet to qualify for the team who won an event on day 4, taking down the women’s 50 freestyle in a time of 25.82. That secures her spot on the team, and both Kennedy Goss and Kate Sanderson will likely be added to the team after runner-up finishes while hitting the FINA ‘A’ standard.
Goss took 2nd to Kylie Masse in the women’s 200 back, clocking 2:10.14 to get well under the ‘A’ standard of 2:11.53. Sanderson was the runner-up to Mackenzie Padington in the 1500 freestyle, getting under the ‘A’ cut by just over a second in 16:30.83.
With just one day of competition remaining, that brings the roster count to 29 (after learning Maggie MacNeil will be declining her nomination), with the maximum being 32 (though High Performance Director John Atkinson can make additions that exceed 32 at the end of the meet).
If we look at the remaining events, barring scratches, Kierra Smith and Sydney Pickrem have to be considered the two favorites in the women’s 200 breast, and Peter Brothers will be favored to win the men’s 800. Those three have already made the team. We’ll definitely see one new qualifier in the men’s 200 breast, and potentially one or two others if Ashley McGregor has a big swim in the 200 breast or Brothers scratches/gets upset in the 800, but it likely won’t be more than three.
So with three looking like the highest number of new qualifiers we could get on day 5, all swimmers who are currently on the roster will make it. Either way, it looks as though both Goss and Sanderson are locks. If the team were to exceed 32, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson would be the first swimmer to potentially lose a spot, seeing as she finished 3rd in her event.
Canadian Pan Pac Qualifiers Through Day 4 (29)
|Women
|Men
|Mackenzie Padington
|800 FR, 400 FR, 1500 FR
|Markus Thormeyer
|
200 FR, 4×100 FR, 100 BK, 200 BK
|Taylor Ruck
|200 FR
|Alex Pratt
|4×200 FR
|Kayla Sanchez
|200 FR
|Javier Acevedo
|4×200 FR
|Penny Oleksiak
|200 FR, 100 FR, 100 FLY
|Jeremy Bagshaw
|
4×200 FR, 400 FR
|Rebecca Smith
|4×200 FR
|Richard Funk
|100 BR
|Kierra Smith
|100 BR
|Tristan Cote
|400 IM
|Emily Overholt
|400 IM
|Yuri Kisil
|100 FR, 50 FR
|Alexia Zevnik
|4×100 FR
|Ruslan Gaziev
|4×100 FR
|Kyla Leibel
|4×100 FR
|Owen Daly
|4×100 FR
|Mabel Zavaros
|200 FLY
|Peter Brothers
|1500 FR
|Kylie Masse
|100 BK, 200 BK
|Josiah Binnema
|100 FLY
|Sydney Pickrem
|200 IM
|Sarah Fournier
|50 FR
|Kelsey Wog
|200 IM
|Kennedy Goss
|200 BK
|Kate Sanderson
|1500 FR
|Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson
|200 IM
Leave a Reply